NASCAR Driver Challenges Racing Community’s Bias Ahead of Mexico City Debut

It’s no secret that NASCAR has been looking to expand for a while now. From exploring different broadcasting networks to hosting the first Cup Series race outside the U.S. borders since 1958, it looks like the sport is leaving no stone unturned to attract newer and younger audiences. However, stock car racing still has a long way to go when it comes to dominating markets, and can take a leaf out of Formula 1’s book when it comes to operating internationally.

Part-time Xfinity Series driver Brad Perez believes the upcoming race in Mexico City could change the motorsports community’s perspective. If NASCAR manages to have a successful race weekend, it could challenge the existing bias and prove that the sport has what it takes to grow beyond America’s borders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brad Perez is tempering his expectations from NASCAR

The Xfinity Series is no stranger to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course. After all, NASCAR’s second tier has consistently held races in Mexico City from 2005 to 2008, with Kyle Busch winning the last race on the track. However, with the Cup Series also taking place south of the border, it’s fair to say that the sanctioning body is operating well outside its comfort zone. From sponsorship woes due to Mexico’s laws to logistical issues, the challenges have been never-ending ahead of this historic milestone.

AD

Sharing his thoughts on the Mexico City races, Xfinity Series driver Brad Perez feels that having a hitch-free weekend may change the racing community’s bias against NASCAR. The racer said on the NASCAR Live podcast, “Obviously, the fans love it. I’d seen the outcry on Reddit and Instagram, and Twitter from the Mexican fans, and they’re loving it. I’m really excited to see their reception to us and hopefully see when we go there, how it might change the perspective for a lot of people in our industry.”

However, Perez is under no false illusions that the sanctioning body will get everything right. Downplaying expectations, while being cautiously optimistic, he went on to say, “Obviously, there’s a lot of concerns and I’m not going to be the NASCAR shill and be like, ‘Oh man, it’s going to be perfect and everything will be peach and awesome’. But the reality of it is, Formula 1 goes to Mexico, Formula 1 goes to a lot of different countries that probably aren’t super developed. But they do it really well, and I don’t see why we can’t do it.”

via Getty MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – OCTOBER 28: A general view showing Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H on track during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 28, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It’ll be something of a miracle if NASCAR does get this right. From dealing with customs to border security and the sheer logistics of it all makes it a challenge unlike anything the sports’ hierarchy has ever experienced. But if there was ever a time to prove the naysayers wrong, it’s now, and having a successful double-header in Mexico could pave the way to future international races, perhaps in Europe and Australia as well. The sport needs this win, and

For a sport looking for expansion, the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is something of a trial run to assess if they are truly ready for international expansion. And if they fail to execute a successful double-header just south of the border, it’ll prove to the critics that NASCAR is not ready to give the likes of Formula 1 a run for their money. The sport needs this win, and they’re doing whatever it takes to challenge the racing community’s existing bias with a blockbuster weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Perez is excited to race in Mexico City

Alpha Prime Racing’s Brad Perez is raring to go. The 28-year-old will be making his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance of the 2025 campaign in Mexico City and will be piloting the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet in the Chilango 150. Sponsoring him in this effort is Sendero Provisions, an apparel company that is inspired by the landscapes and cultures of the wild American West.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the race, Perez told TobyChristie.com, “It means the world to me to race internationally, especially in Latin America. It means even more to have a partner like Sendero Provisions Co. go all-in like they have. Making this trip is super fun and meaningful is what they’re about and I’m excited to get down there and have some fun and eat some tacos with ’em.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having made his debut in 2022, Brad Perez has completed 15 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series so far. His best finish was at the Circuit of the Americas last year, where he finished 18th, but the Florida native will desperately try to break into the top 10 in Mexico. While his three starts have come on oval layouts this season, perhaps a switch to road courses might prove to be a bit more luckier this time around. Do you think Perez will get a career-best finish at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez? Let us know in the comments!