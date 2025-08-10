NASCAR Driver ‘Pulling No Punches’ Against Teammate as Playoff Spot Battle Tightens

RFK Racing was once a dominant force in racing. They had multiple teams crossing into the NASCAR Playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons. The team returned to a three-car operation in 2025, fielding Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and newcomer Ryan Preece. This season, however, only one RFK NASCAR driver is all but assured to make it on wins. While the other two remain locked in a tight points duel. Buescher currently holds the 16th and final playoff spot, with Preece trailing by just 23 points as the regular season enters its final three races. With playoff berths dwindling, teammates Buescher and Preece are pitted against each other, and it’s clear Buescher isn’t holding back.

2025 has seen RFK NASCAR drivers frequently flirting with wins and top finishes. Buescher, the defending Watkins Glen winner, has delivered consistently strong performances. Preece, meanwhile, has surged as a breakout contender. Keselowski even expressed optimism that RFK’s pace could place all three drivers into the playoffs. But over the past month, RFK’s playoff picture became increasingly narrow. It’s now apparent that only two cars realistically stand a chance. Buescher and Preece. With playoff spots now scarce, Buescher has made it clear that he’ll give it his all. Even if it means going wheel-to-wheel with teammate Preece.

Chris Buescher ready to keep the rivalry ahead of the team

Buescher made it clear in a recent interview that this duel will be fought without favoritism. “It’s going to come down to the execution of it,” he said, pointing out that a single win or well-timed strategy could flip the standings. The NASCAR driver stressed that RFK’s internal transparency will remain in place even as they fight for the same playoff berth. But he also acknowledged the reality of the stakes. “Ultimately… it’s going to be racing, normal racing. Go to the racetrack, do everything that we know to do, control what we can.” The 32-year-old’s bluntness comes in a season where Preece has been closing in fast, buoyed by a fifth-place finish at Iowa while Buescher faded to 22nd.

While stressing the value of racing a teammate, Buescher did not shy away from the harder truths. “In some ways it’s nice to be racing against a teammate because you know the level of respect,” he said. He also then conceded, “On the flip side… it’s a little more difficult to put a bumper to a teammate and shove them out of the way if the situation calls for it.” The understanding inside RFK’s shop, according to Buescher, is straightforward. “We are not letting each other have anything. We are teammates, but we are competitors still.” Buescher is signaling that even team colors will not protect Preece when the green flag drops. It is a philosophy that could yield thrilling on-track battles.

RFK Racing now faces a high-stakes stretch across Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona — the last three regular-season races, where wins or strong points finishes will decide the playoff grid. The team has not claimed a Cup Series championship since the early 2000s under its Roush Racing banner. That was when drivers like Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch delivered titles. With Keselowski’s playoff hopes fading, only two NASCAR drivers remain.

Buescher sees Daytona as a double-edged sword

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hurtles toward its climax, Daytona International Speedway looms as the final regular-season showdown. Known for wild, unpredictable finishes, Daytona poses a unique test for RFK Racing. It is famous for being a facility where underdogs can win and seasons can flip. For Chris Buescher, the track represents more threat than opportunity. Especially with the playoff field still unsettled.

Speaking after Watkins Glen, Buescher admitted the situation felt “certainly not ideal in our situation, right? When you’re close to that cut line.” He acknowledged that earlier wins this season would make Daytona feel “exciting,” but having none placed him in a precarious spot. The superspeedway could become “that kicker.” A season’s worth of consistent speed could be undone by one unforgiving night and leaving him short of the playoffs.

Daytona’s unpredictability isn’t lost on the NASCAR driver. With three races remaining, Daytona is his final wildcard. Without a victory yet, he risks having his full-season efforts undone by a chaotic final event. RFK’s playoff narrative includes penalties and a close points battle. Buescher currently holds the 16th spot. He’s just ahead of Preece and will have to fight it out for each point.