NASCAR Driver Dumped Weeks Before Playoffs as Silly Season Drama Unfolds

The 2025 NASCAR Silly Season has been marked by significant driver changes and team realignments, setting the stage for a dynamic season ahead. Notably, RFK Racing announced that Ryan Preece would join the organization as the full-time driver of the No. 60 Ford, expanding their lineup to three full-time entries. Additionally, Riley Herbst leaped to the Cup Series, securing a full-time ride with 23XI Racing, while Shane van Gisbergen transitioned from the Xfinity Series to a full-time Cup Series seat with Trackhouse Racing. Daniel Suárez also forfeited his Trackhouse seat, changing the entire narrative of the NASCAR championship. These moves illustrate the ongoing evolution within NASCAR’s driver roster, with teams seeking to bolster their competitiveness through strategic acquisitions. But another team has been seen demonstrating a commitment to growth and competitiveness by expanding its operations.

Spire Motorsports has demonstrated notable achievements in the Truck Series this season. The team secured a victory with Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Additionally, Rajah Caruth has been a consistent performer, earning multiple top-10 finishes, including a ninth-place result at Bristol Motor Speedway. Corey Day also showcased his potential with a career-best 15th-place finish at Bristol. But in the center of this discussion is Andrés Pérez de Lara, the 2024 ARCA Menards Series champion, who made his full-time debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025 with the team. Before this, he was a champion in the NASCAR Mikel’s Truck Series in 2020 and the NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series in 2022. But now, the team is looking for a bit of restructuring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Strategic lineup changes heat up the Truck Series

Spire Motorsports has announced a driver change, allowing Andrés Pérez de Lara to pursue other opportunities for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond. A recent update from Niece Motorsports confirmed that Pérez de Lara will be joining the team in their No. 44 truck. The decision follows the August 8 race at Watkins Glen International, with the team yet to finalize its plans for the 2026 season. Pérez de Lara, who has made 17 starts in the Truck Series this year, has recorded two top-10 finishes, including a season-best seventh-place result at Martinsville Speedway. Currently, he stands 17th in points and third among rookie contenders, reflecting a solid rookie campaign.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony commented on the move, saying, “Andrés has made meaningful progress this season, and we remain confident in his future. While we haven’t finalized our 2026 plans for the No. 77 team, we wanted to give him the opportunity to look ahead and pursue other options for the remainder of this year and beyond. He’s a hard worker, carries himself with humility, and brings a consistently positive attitude to the garage. He comes from a great family, and we fully expect him to continue making strides as part of Chevrolet’s driver development program. We’re proud to have been part of his journey and will continue cheering him on.”

With Pérez de Lara stepping away, Spire Motorsports will shift the owner’s points from the No. 07 truck to the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado, which will be piloted by veteran driver Corey LaJoie for the final eight races of the 2025 season, starting at Richmond Raceway. The team will compete as a three-truck operation through the rest of the year, fielding the Nos. 7, 71, and 77 trucks in pursuit of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner’s and driver’s championships. Spire Motorsports has a history of success across NASCAR’s top series, highlighted by their first Cup Series win with Justin Haley in 2019 and multiple recent victories in the Truck Series.

After joining Spire Motorsports in 2021, LaJoie has consistently contributed to the team’s development and performance. In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, LaJoie participated in a limited schedule with Rick Ware Racing, driving the No. 01 Ford Mustang. Despite the challenges of competing with a non-charter team, LaJoie showcased his skill and determination. He secured a spot in the Daytona 500 through the qualifying Duels, starting 12th and finishing 22nd, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure. In the 2024 Cup Series, LaJoie competed in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, piloting the No. 7 Bluegreen Vacations Chevrolet Silverado. He led a race-high 19 laps, but ultimately finished just outside the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Corey LaJoie‘s experience brings renewed energy and focus to Spire Motorsports’ Truck Series campaign. And, this move could prove pivotal in shaping the championship outcomes and he future trajectory of the team and Andrés Pérez de Lara.

Sponsorship and money challenges plaguing NASCAR drivers in today’s Cup Series

Randy LaJoie, a two-time Busch Series champion known for his grit and skill, has watched his son Corey face a much tougher path in NASCAR. Corey LaJoie made his Cup debut in 2014, working through smaller teams before landing a full-time ride with Go Fas Racing in 2019. Despite flashes of potential, like a 6th-place finish at Daytona in 2019 and a 4th-place run at Atlanta in 2023, Corey struggled to find consistent success, with his 2024 schedule reduced to part-time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking candidly, Randy LaJoie revealed the harsh financial realities that hold back drivers like Corey. “If you don’t have a granddad or huge money in your back pocket, you get what you pay for,” Randy explained. He pointed out that top teams spend about $400,000 per race, while mid-pack teams like Spire and Rick Ware Racing operate with just $75,000 to $100,000. This gap limits access to critical technology and data, which can drastically impact performance. “And nowadays with these cars and engineering with these cars, I mean, you change a 100,000 shim, it means you’re in the top five qualifying or you’re 25th,” he added.

With no full-time ride guaranteed for 2025, Core LaJoie is now exploring other avenues like the final eight races of the Truck Series season, replacing Andrés Pérez de Lara. He will also join Amazon Prime’s new NASCAR coverage team next season, signaling a shift as driving opportunities grow scarcer. Randy’s insights highlight how today’s NASCAR demands more than talent; it requires financial backing to thrive.