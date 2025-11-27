NASCAR Driver Gets Real on Rick Hendrick’s Ability to Command Respect in Garage

“Mr. Hendrick has never demanded respect. His respect is earned, and you want to make him proud.” That’s what Hendrick Motorsports’ General Manager and President, Jeff Andrews said, paying tribute to NASCAR’s most successful team owner. For many, Mr. H’s team isn’t just a traditional racing powerhouse, but an organization built on the culture of prioritizing its people. And that kind of dominance doesn’t happen overnight. It has taken decades of hard work, loyalty, and humility to go from a single garage in 1984 to surpassing the 550-win milestone.

And that sort of impact leaves a mark, not just at Hendrick Motorsports, but the wider NASCAR community as well. Perhaps that’s why one NASCAR driver couldn’t help but pay a heartfelt tribute to the legendary team owner.

Corey LaJoie is in awe of Rick Hendrick’s impact

In an interview with The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, Corey LaJoie broke down his thoughts. He said, “I got such great feedback from not only the fans, like people in the industry that I have a lot of respect for, like Rick Hendrick. I then realized how much equity I had in the garage and that I care way more about that equity than whatever equity is leading the fan base on X, because if you looked at X, (the fan base) turned on me for whatever reason.”

Corey LaJoie’s admiration and respect for Rick Hendrick is no secret to the NASCAR world. In 2020, in a move that underlined both ambition and humility, LaJoie handwrote a letter and personally delivered it to Rick Hendrick, expressing his desire to be considered for a ride with HMS. Hendrick later admitted that it stood out. He said it was “the first time I’ve gotten a letter from the heart, “ adding that he was “impressed with him before and am more impressed after.”

And although it didn’t materialize, LaJoie didn’t stop there. In 2023, LaJoie filled in for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car at Gateway during Elliott’s suspension. It was a one-race opportunity but a major moment for the driver, giving him his first real taste of HMS equipment, preparation, and culture.

The Hendrick fill-in didn’t turn into a permanent rule mainly because HMS already had long-term plans for its driver lineup, and LaJoie’s performance and sponsorship situation didn’t align with an available seat. However, despite all this, the North Carolina native’s respect for Rick Hendrick still stands.

However, the 34-year-old driver has received a lot of dislike for several reasons that built up over the past few seasons.

A major source of backlash came from his comments about NASCAR’s lower series, especially when he suggested he’d rather run 20th in Cup on Sundays than race in Xfinity or Trucks, which many fans and drivers saw as arrogant and disrespectful.

He added to the controversy by saying he didn’t feel like racing “for 12 fans,” a remark widely viewed as dismissive of sports fans and grassroots racing. On-track incidents also hurt his image, including a 2024 Pocono crash involving Kyle Busch that led to the two-time Cup champion calling him out publicly.

And although the Hendrick Cup ride dream didn’t come true, LaJoie has no bitter feelings and continues to respect Mr. H.

HMS’s very own driver, Alex Bowman, has summed up Rick Hendrick’s reputation in the garage as simply as anyone could, saying, “He’s the most respected person I’ve been around. When he talks, everybody listens.” That captures exactly why Hendrick’s influence runs deeper than his titles or trophies.

People inside Hendrick Motorsports know he isn’t loud or feels the need to be harsh or commanding. His presence alone carries weight because of decades of loyalty, integrity, and genuine investment in his people. And that is what leads to successes, like Kyle Larson claiming his second career Cup championship this year. But Mr. H didn’t just have a great season in the Cup Series.

A banner year for Rick Hendrick’s organization

Hendrick Motorsports has plenty to celebrate these days. At the top of the list is undoubtedly its successful engine department. Even by the high standards it sets for itself, 2025 proved to be a standout year for Hendrick engines. Across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, the department powered teams to 28 wins, Hendrick’s second-highest single-season total, trailing only the 32 victories in 2014.

Hendrick’s director of powertrain, Scott Maxim, said, “It’s one of the very best years that we’ve had. When you think of September of 2023, we were at 500 wins, so we’ve had 55 in basically two years and two months. Twenty-eight is amazing, especially only in two series.”

While 2025 stood out, it’s part of a long tradition of excellence. Hendrick engines have reached Victory Lane at least 10 times every season since 2003, averaging 19.5 wins per year over the span. In the past five years alone, the department has collected 121 wins, averaging just over 20 per year.

For Maxim, the level of achievement shows no signs of slowing down. He credits team owner Rick Hendrick’s leadership for setting a competitive yet inspiring example that has sustained the organization for more than four decades.

“We’re all very competitive, but there is no greater competitor I think I’ve ever met in my life than Mr. Hendrick,” Maxim said. “He’s a caring and compassionate person, but he’s also driven to compete. That passion is easy for us to follow. That path for which he sets, we’re all cut much of the same cloth, but he sets that tone and makes it a lot easier for us to have that same passion and follow.”

And maybe the respect isn’t exactly demanded but earned through the years; moreover, it can be said with much certainty that Rick Hendrick will return in 2026 to forge a team stronger than ever before.