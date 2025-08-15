NASCAR Driver Gets Secretly Married With Girlfriend of Years in Hilarious Wedding

NASCAR’s romantic side isn’t all courtroom ceremonies; several drivers have made headlines with their own memorable nuptials. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wed Madyson Joye Goodfleisch at the serene Runnymede estate along with Ashley River in Charleston, South Carolina. Daniel Suárez took things global, tying the knot in beautiful Brasília, Brazil, in July 2024 in a botanical garden setting near his new wife’s Formula 1 family lineage. And Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his Midwest roots a loving nod with a New Year’s Eve wedding at Richard Childress’ Childress Vineyards, blending tradition with intimacy under the starry North Carolina sky. Likewise, the journey of Shane van Gisbergen and Jessica Dane unfolds similarly.

While Shane van Gisbergen has been turning heads on track with his masterful dominance on road courses in 2025, off the track, his world is anchored by his tight-knit and supportive inner circle. The couple’s love story began quietly in the Supercars paddock of Australia, where he was behind the wheel and she held an executive role at Triple Eight Race Engineering. Their professional respect blossomed into a personal partnership, leading them to share a home in Australia before shifting to the U.S., where Jessica advanced her career to become Corvette Racing program manager following her stint as GM’s motorsports integration lead. But the announcement of their marriage was, in true SVG and Jessica fashion, underplayed. Their affection never needed fanfare, but a legal quirk changed everything.

The unlikely venue for Shane van Gisbergen’s marriage to Jessica Dane

Jessica Dane herself shared the lighthearted and unconventional tale of her marriage to SVG, a story that perfectly reflects the couple’s private and down-to-earth personalities. The pair, who have been known to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight, made little fuss about their big day. Speaking in a NASCAR video after SVG’s fourth Cup Series win of the year at Watkins Glen last weekend, the driver casually let slip the news by referring to Dane as “Jessica, my wife,” sparking curiosity among fans. Both SVG and Dane have been busy adapting to a new life in the United States after their relocation. The move marked a big career shift with SVG renewing his full-time racing contract with Trackhouse Racing, while Dane stepped into her new role.

Their decision to marry was influenced by more than just romance. Dane revealed that the U.S. laws and immigration requirements played a role, explaining, “If we were still in Australia, we wouldn’t have got married… It wasn’t something either of us ever really wanted to do, but as foreigners in the US, it adds a layer of security in terms of immigration law and owning property.” The practicality of the decision didn’t make the process any less memorable or hilarious. Living in North Carolina, where cohabitation without marriage is technically still illegal, they sought a quick, simple, and legal way to formalize their relationship, which led to an unlikely venue: the Iredell County Detention Center.

The logistics of arranging the wedding became its own comedy of timing and availability. “It was a pretty funny situation, to be honest,” Dane said. The couple had to coordinate around SVG‘s hectic racing schedule, Dane’s professional commitments, and the limited hours of the magistrate’s office. With ceremonies only available between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, they eventually found an opening on a random Thursday in July. This wasn’t the romantic mountaintop or scenic vineyard setting some might imagine; instead, the courthouse steps and prison gates provided the backdrop.

What followed was a sequence of events worthy of a sitcom script. “It was hilarious. Because first you have to go to the deeds register and get your marriage licence, then we had to walk across the carpark to the court and pay for a marriage certificate at the court, and then from there you walk back through the metal detectors and walk over to the prison!” Dane recalled. During this process, a magistrate jokingly told them they looked alike, “which is quite disturbing, it’s not what you want to hear when you get married,” she laughed. The brief ceremony, held under the watch of two close friends serving as witnesses, was made even more surreal by the sight of a prisoner in full handcuffs and leg shackles being escorted past them by law enforcement officers during their wedding photos.

Their “celebration” was as understated as the ceremony itself. After the short service, the newlyweds grabbed lunch with their witnesses before returning to work. Dane headed back to meetings, and SVG prepared for a Corvette Club presentation that evening. “So, we celebrated in style! Not really,” Dane joked. Yet, despite the absence of grandeur, the couple’s story has resonated with fans, proving that sometimes the most memorable life moments happen in the least glamorous of places and with a hearty dose of humor, amid a tough racing lifestyle

How a one-off race sparked a record-breaking career for SVG

Trackhouse founder Justin Marks launched Project 91 in 2022, intending to bring elite international racing talent into NASCAR’s top series. It began with Kimi Räikkönen’s debut at Watkins Glen in 2022. But what started as a bold experiment has grown into a full-fledged success story. By 2025, SVG transformed Project 91 into a record-breaking campaign, prompting Trackhouse to confirm a multiyear contract extension.

SVG’s journey began unexpectedly in 2023 with his sensational win at the Chicago Street Race. “When I did that Chicago race, I had no intention of coming over here. Obviously, it went very well,” he said. His quick adaptability saw him test the waters in the Truck Series before committing to a full-time Xfinity Series season in 2024 with Kaulig Racing. This foundation set the stage for 2025, where, as a full-time Cup Series driver for Trackhouse, he has already clinched playoff qualification and dominated road courses in Mexico City, Sonoma, Chicago, and Watkins Glen, making him NASCAR’s winningest foreign-born driver.

Reflecting on his contract extension, SVG shared, “I am so happy when Justin offered to extend… it was a no-brainer. I can see myself here for a long time to come.” His statement reflected not just comfort, but ambition, a clear sign that his NASCAR story is far from over. For Trackhouse, the partnership fuels their vision of blending a global racing pedigree with NASCAR grit, and for SVG, it is the start of a legacy that could redefine what is possible for international drivers in the sport.