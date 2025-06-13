NASCAR Driver Hints at Game-Changing Edge With Bold 6-Word Declaration

It’s time to rev up. The Xfinity Series is back in Mexico City for the first time since 2008, and as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its debut there, the community is beyond pumped. It was Kyle Busch who passed Scott Pruett with seven laps to go to take the checkered flag last time around here, reminding everyone just how wild and technical the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit can be.

But this year, one driver is already drawing eyes not with results but with a six-word declaration that says it all. As teams prep for another showdown in Mexico, someone’s already laying down the challenge. Quiet confidence? Not quite. This feels like a game-changer in the making.

Brad Perez reveals his secret plan

Part-time Xfinity driver Brad Perez is bringing some serious heat to Mexico City, and it’s not just because of his seat time. The Hollywood, Florida, native is racing in just 4 Xfinity events this year with Alpha Prime Racing’s No. 45 car. But don’t let the short schedule fool you; Perez’s approach is razor-sharp: he’s not just entering races, he’s gunning for results.

During a recent media scrum with NASCAR Live, he was discussing his off-track prep for the race: Perez admitted that he’s been logging extra simulator laps on a secret setup, and it’s not taken lightly; it’s his hidden weapon. Perez goes on to tease us, saying that he will reveal just what the simulator is once on site Friday, because that tech is the difference maker for a part-timer going up against seasoned Xfinity vets. “Well, so firstly, it’s not iRacing; it is a different simulator, and I’m not going to tell anybody what it is until Friday, while we’re there, ’cause it’s the only advantage I have… I’m gonna keep that a secret for now, but doing that it helps a ton.”

Having started his 2025 Xfinity season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Perez finished 28th in the season opener. Moving on to Martinsville Speedway, he achieved a season-best oval result of 23rd. However, his run at Charlotte was heartbreaking, finishing at 35th. And as Perez marks his fourth and final Xfinity start this year, he wants to come prepared for the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

So far, Perez has run three oval events—including a semi-road course at Charlotte Roval—and is set to tackle his first Xfinity road course of the year in Mexico City. This takes another level of preparation, and Perez knows that. He goes on to highlight the hard work behind the scenes – engineers, the shop crew, everyone pulling together to help him and his season with a bang.

Perez said, “I mean, I got to work with our shop foreman, kind of head of competition over there at the 45 shop. We developed a setup for that simulator, and it’s pretty close to what we’re going to do, gearing and everything. The ECR people were telling us that we’re going to have a reduced horsepower, about 150 reduced horsepower for that race, because of the elevation. So we included that in the setup as well.”

Brad’s racing career has paid its dividends. In 12 Career Xfinity starts, Perez has notched three top 20s, including an 18th at COTA in 2024. That’s solid for a part-timer, especially one juggling mechanical and spotter roles during the season. Now, as he is headed into Mizo city’s Chilango 150, Perez is betting on his simulator edge.

While Perez looks to tackle the Xfinity Series as a part-timer, the Cup Series sees a familiar part-time face from 2025 make her return to the biggest stage at Mexico.

Katherine Legge set to make NASCAR Cup Series appearance again

A racing chameleon if there was one, Katherine Legge has spent over 25 years taming machines on every kind of track imaginable. From the Indianapolis 500 to Bahrain’s Ferrari, Germany’s Audis, and growing endurance events like the 24 Hours of Daytona, she’s done it all. But now, she’s zeroed in on stock car, taking on the aggressive, elbows-out world of NASCAR with clear intent. The Xfinity part-timer, driving for Jordan Anderson racing, is set to race in the Cup Series this weekend.

The 44-year-old racing driver told SB Nation earlier this week, “I’ve raced in open wheel, I’ve raced in sports cars, and I hadn’t done much in stock cars. I did a few in 2018, and I loved it, and I wanted to do more. I just didn’t know how to break into it. In terms of numbers of really good drivers, it’s the most competitive championship in the world. When the opportunity arose, I jumped on it and grabbed it with both hands.”

Her NASCAR career may have been delayed, but the fire hasn’t dimmed; if anything, it’s burning hotter than ever. Earlier this season, Legge became the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2018 to start a NASCAR Cup Series race, piloting the number 78 in Phoenix. While she got some stick for being involved in wrecks, her determination to put that behind her and get behind the wheel at a road course, where she is sure to compete hard, is remarkable.

She returns for NASCAR’s historic trip to Mexico City, thanks to backing from e.l.f. cosmetics. This beauty brand support, which previously brought her to the Indy 500, has now opened the door for more frequent appearances in stock car racing, helping Legge take the next steps in the new chapter. And what a chapter it could be.

Sunday’s race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez marks the 1st Cup Series points event outside the US since 1958. For Legge, it’s more than a symbolic return—it’s a full-fledged push to redefine what’s possible—not just for herself, but for women, veterans, and road course racers trying to break into NASCAR‘s core. Her resume says she’s done it on. Now, she’s out to prove that there’s still more to win.

Mexico City marks more than just another start. It’s a shot to prove that passion, preparation, and relentless drive can still shake up the field. Whether it’s Legge grabbing her long-awaited NASCAR moment or Perez, guarding the one edge he’s got, both races are rolling in with something to prove—and neither plans on leaving empty-handed.