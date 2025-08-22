NASCAR Driver Opens Up About Playoff Pressure After Getting Mid-Season Call

As the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series advances into its most pivotal phase, the Round of 8 looms large, packed with the Roval, Talladega, and Martinsville. More than anyone, it looms all the more for Kaden Honeycutt, who just switched teams midseason, filling in for injured Stewart Friesen in the No. 52 Toyota. “I’m just a closed-minded person when it comes to strapping into a race car and knowing when it’s time to do business and win races, no matter what truck I’m in,” Kaden said ahead of the playoffs. But Honeycutt has some experienced shoes to fill here onwards, as navigating this sequence of tracks comes with some treacherous challenges.

With three wildly different circuits ahead, Honeycutt faces a final stretch defined by strategy, adaptability, and composure under playoff pressure. His recent media day appearance shed light on how he and his team are approaching this critical juncture, not merely surviving it, but finding ways to exploit every opportunity.

NASCAR tracks demand a steady mindset for Kaden in the playoffs hunt

On the NASCAR live podcast with Steve Post, Kaden Honeycutt emphasizes the importance of accumulating stage and playoff points early in the Round of 8. Securing these points provides a vital buffer for more chaotic venues like the Roval and Talladega. “Well, honestly, I think the Roval will be okay. The Roval will be chaotic for sure, but if we can get past the restarts, I think it will honestly be okay. And I think Charlotte, for the truck series-wise, no one’s really who’s run the Roval in the series besides Hemric and Chandler, too…That will be interesting, I think, once you get to practice and you kind of know why you are in it yet, and you kind of play after that,” he said.

Honeycutt’s confidence on the Roval comes from his ability to adapt quickly, even on unfamiliar tracks. He’s got one top-5 and two top-10s there with the best finish of P3. He sees Darlington, Bristol, and New Hampshire as upcoming opportunities to build that advantage, leveraging his comfort and positive momentum with the Halmar Friesen Racing setup. The Roval–Talladega–Martinsville trio demands not only raw speed but a mental edge, particularly at Martinsville, where short-track intensity often defines the playoff picture. Honeycutt recognizes the psychological toll short courses can take and stresses the importance of maintaining a steady mindset to push toward Phoenix.

“I think Charlotte is a strategic race more than anything that it is. You go out and try to win the race. I think there are other things around that you can do. But I feel like if you build that cushion on the day of Talladega, you won’t have to go into two stages to even have a remote chance at a run. Go to Martinsville and then to Phoenix. I think the two races are mentally going to be challenging if you are not in the right headspace. If you can get past that and go to Martinsville and have a good run at Martinsville, you should be on the road at Phoenix,” he added.

Charlotte’s Roval, in particular, poses a strategic puzzle. As a hybrid of road course and oval, it could unravel even experienced competitors. Honeycutt and his team plan to lean into practice sessions, refining their approach one segment at a time to establish a baseline before contending in that uniquely unpredictable environment. When it comes to Martinsville, Honeycutt acknowledges the chaos that often defines the short-track grind. Yet he believes that if the team can bring a competitive run there, it will set a strong foundation heading into the Championship 4 showdown at Phoenix.

Kayden Honeycutt quickly resets after midseason shift to HFR

When Kayden Honeycutt’s stint with Niece Motorsports came to an abrupt end earlier this month, it marked one of the more surprising midseason changes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Yet, the 21-year-old wasted little time dwelling on the setback. Within hours of the announcement, Honeycutt had secured a seat with Halmar Friesen Racing, filling in for Stewart Friesen as he recovers from injuries. “I was just looking forward to having the opportunity to go with HFR and finish out the year for Stewart, Chris Larsen, and all those guys. They gave me the chance to move on and try to finish this deal out,” he told SpeedwayMedia.

For Honeycutt, the switch wasn’t about looking back but embracing the immediate opportunity to carry on his playoff run. Halmar Friesen Racing and co-owner Chris Larsen, alongside Toyota and TRD, offered him the chance to not only finish the season but also compete in a competitive truck with postseason aspirations. Rather than treating the departure as a roadblock, he viewed it as a fresh platform to prove himself.

“Did not want to quit, definitely wanted to find a way to finish the job for the rest of the year for myself and Stewart as well. Not in the circumstances of where I want it, but right now, we’re just focused on trying to win as many races as possible and try to win that championship for this team, Toyota and TRD,” he added.

The adjustment, though sudden, came with clarity of purpose: keep racing, keep improving, and aim for wins. Honeycutt has consistently shown resilience this year, sitting 9th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings with 2,003 points. Kayden Honeycutt has delivered a consistent 2025 campaign, logging 2 top-5s, 10 top-10s, and 44 laps led across 18 starts. Despite 3 DNFs and no wins, his average start of 11.6 and average finish of 14.1 reflect solid competitiveness through a midseason team change. Trailing the points leader by 62 markers, Honeycutt remains in the thick of the playoff battle as the Round of 8 looms.