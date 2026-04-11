NASCAR Driver Labelled “Stupid” Over Diabolical Maneuver as Teammate Jumps to Corey Heim’s Defence

In NASCAR, you can do everything right and still end up wrecked. Unfortunately, it’s just part of the chaos that comes with pack racing. One wrong move from someone else, and your day is done. That’s exactly what unfolded this time, as a controversial on-track move sparked frustration, finger-pointing, and strong reactions in the garage. The unfortunate ‘third’ driver didn’t hold back in calling the move “stupid,” and he made it clear where his loyalty stood by backing his teammate Corey Heim while directing the blame elsewhere.

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Kaden Honeycutt blasts move amid Bristol chaos

“Two guys’ history, reflecting everybody else’s race. Just so stupid. I don’t even know how many got to go. 70 something laps to go, plenty of time, like we could have just raced. I know that Cory got into him a couple of times, but that’s just dumb direct, you know, four or five trucks.”

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That was Kaden Honeycutt venting his frustration after a race-ending crash at Bristol Motor Speedway and his message was clear. The move that triggered the chaos simply didn’t need to happen. At the center of it all was Corey Heim, who was in contention for a massive $500,000 bonus if he could secure a third straight win. But on lap 179, things unraveled quickly.

Battling for the lead, Heim moved Christian Eckes out of the groove in Turns 3 and 4. What followed was immediate retaliation. Eckes made contact with Heim entering Turn 1, spinning him around and collecting Honeycutt in the process. The result? A multi-truck pile-up, a red flag, and heartbreak for multiple contenders. Ironically, Eckes was the only one of the trio able to continue, salvaging a fifth-place finish.

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As Honeycutt pointed out, this wasn’t a random incident. The tension between Heim and Eckes has been building for a while. Back at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2024, the two tangled in the closing stages, with Eckes squeezing Heim into the wall.

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After that race, Eckes showed accountability. “They deserved a half million bucks and I took that away from them. Obviously, it wasn’t intentional to spin (him out) or even hit him.” Even Heim has maintained there’s mutual respect between the two despite their on-track history.

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But moments like Bristol show just how quickly that respect can be tested when the stakes are at their highest.

Christopher Bell capitalizes as chaos clears the way

While the spotlight was on the chaos behind, Christopher Bell quietly put together a masterclass up front to steal the show at Bristol Motor Speedway.

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Driving the No. 62 Halmar Friesen Racing truck, Bell made his move when it mattered most by taking the lead late in the final stage on Lap 188. From there, he never looked back, controlling the closing laps to secure his eighth career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory. It also marked a long-awaited return to Victory Lane in the series, his first since 2017 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“Oh man, that was so awesome to be able to win a truck race,” Bell said post-race. “Man, it’s been what since 2017, since I’ve won one of these things. It’s a lot of fun racing with this group, this HRF (Halmar Friesen Racing) group.”

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What made the win even more impressive was the level of competition. The race featured one of the strongest crossover fields in recent Truck Series memory, with Cup regulars like Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Carson Hocevar all in the mix.

Despite the stacked field and the late-race drama unfolding behind him, Bell stayed composed and executed when it counted most. In a race defined by tempers and torn-up trucks, Bell’s calm and calculated drive stood out. It proved that sometimes, survival and timing are just as important as outright speed.