NASCAR Driver Left Feeling “Terrible” After Shattering $500,000 Dream of Corey Heim

It wasn’t just the rear of Corey Heim’s truck that was crushed after that contact from Christian Eckes at Bristol earlier. It was also the dream, the target Heim had been carrying for weeks, as he aimed at winning the $500k prize with a third consecutive race win, which was very much on the plate. But Eckes sounded just as guilty after the race, as he put himself to blame.

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“I know, just feel terrible out there,” Eckes told the media after the race. He was a contender for the race win and challenging Heim. However, as the latter dived down to take the lead, the slightest of contact sent him into the wall, almost crushing his truck, and bringing an early end to his contest.

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He was on his way to win the Triple Truck Challenge, and with it, the $500k bonus, but it ended with a DNF for Corey Heim.

“They deserved half a million bucks today, and [I] took that away from them. So, obviously, it wasn’t intentional to spin them or even hit them. I was just trying to get in line and then misjudged it, and it ended up wrecking pretty hard from them. So, you know, I feel pretty small right now about that,” Eckes mentioned after the race.

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It was understandably tough for both Heim and Eckes. But the latter continued in the race, only to finish in fifth place. Although he was battling for the lead earlier, the caution (caused by Heim’s wreck) reshuffled the grid. Christian Eckes lost the pace he had and couldn’t recover to the top in the remaining laps.

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Heim, meanwhile, lost the hot streak he had been carrying since Darlington. Although on a part-time run this season, he has been rather competitive, and this could have sealed the deal for him. But even with the massive frustration he would have understandably had, Heim did not take it out on Eckes.

Corey Heim reflects on race-ending wreck

“I don’t think he did it on purpose or anything,” Heim said after the race. “I think he was just trying to get behind me and just ship me, which would have been totally fine, because I did it to him. And he just misjudged it. I’ve raced him for a long time, and I don’t think he would ever do that on purpose. So, we’re all good.”

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Seemingly, there were no hard feelings between the two drivers. It was rather impressive that Corey Heim was able to make that fair judgment despite losing out on a massive opportunity for a huge prize.

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series 2025 23. Mai: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 COREY HEIM 11 gets ready for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in Concord, NC. LicenseRM 23680688 Copyright: xZoonar.com/GrindstonexMediaxGroup/ASPInc./StephenxArcex 23680688

The track’s nature can also be put into perspective. Bristol Motor Speedway does not give the drivers a huge chance of recovery. The smallest of mistakes or “oopsie” moments can end up calling it a day for the drivers, and that is exactly what seemingly happened with Corey Heim. Although the crash looked horrifying, he was completely fine getting out of the truck. It also turned the race around for many, as Christopher Bell clinched the race win.

At the end of the day, both Christian Eckes and Corey Heim are excellent young drivers. They have proven to be extremely competitive, and such wrecks can be expected, given the nature of the sport. But what mattered the most was that they were both respectful to each other, as one claimed responsibility, and the other remained calm about it.