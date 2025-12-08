NASCAR Driver Left Helpless for 2026 as Chevy Drops the Axe on Daytona Winning Star

If you’ve been following the Truck Series for a few seasons now, then you know that Nick Sanchez’s rise as a NASCAR driver looked unstoppable. After dominating the 2024 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona (his first career Truck Series win), he became one of the most talked-about young talents in the garage. But just as the sport geared up for 2026, a stunning development shifted the narrative for him.

Despite his momentum and growth, the Daytona-winning star suddenly finds himself without a seat as his Chevrolet-backed Big Machine Racing makes a tough, unexpected call. One that he didn’t see coming.

Nick Sanchez shown the exit door

“Over the weekend, I was informed that I will not be driving the No. 48 for Big Machine Racing in 2026,” Sanchez said in a social media post. “I’m grateful for Scott Borchetta, Patrick Donahue, everyone at Chevrolet and the whole team.

“I am proud of all we have accomplish this year including out win. Unfortunate timing and circumstances, but it’s strictly business. When one door closes another one opens. Excited about what is ahead!” Sanchez shared this gloomy news with the NASCAR community on X.

For Sanchez, the decision comes despite a solid 2025 campaign in the O’Reilly Auto Parts (then Xfinity) Series. The 24-year-old didn’t just hold his own, but he elevated Big Machine Racing. His victory in late June at EchoPark Speedway marked not only his first win in the O’Reilly series but the organization’s first trip to Victory Lane since Tyler Reddick’s triumph at Texas more than three years earlier.

Alongside that milestone, Sanchez stacked up seven top fives and 12 top tens, eventually finishing 11th in the championship standings during his first full-time season at the level. By every measure, it was the kind of rookie-year progression for NASCAR drivers that teams usually build around, and not walk away from.

Imago @Nicksanchez080/X

But the timing of his removal could not be worse. The off-season chessboard is nearly full, with only a handful of competitive rides still floating for 2026. As for Big Machine Racing, the team has yet to reveal its plans for the No. 48 seat, leaving more questions than answers.

And on Sanchez’s side, his next move remains a mystery. It’s definitely a frustrating limbo for a NASCAR driver who should’ve been entering the new year with momentum, and not uncertainty.

From karting prodigy to rising NASCAR star

Nick Sanchez’s rise through the ranks has been anything but accidental. In fact, it’s been a steady climb built on raw talent, relentless improvement, and the right opportunities at the right moments. His journey began at age 12, karting at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

By 2017, at just 16, he entered Rev Racing’s youth development ladder through NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. Sanchez quickly proved he belonged, collecting early success in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and showcasing a maturity far beyond his age.

His next leap came in the ARCA ranks. Sanchez made his debut in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (later rebranded as the ARCA Menards Series East) in 2019 with Rev Racing. He turned heads immediately, grabbing a pole in only his second start at South Boston Speedway and earning the prestigious Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award.

Running full-time in 2020, he gained momentum, and by 2021, he earned his first national ARCA victory at Kansas Speedway. The following year, he delivered a championship-caliber campaign. Three wins, including Talladega and Michigan, capped off with the 2022 ARCA Menards Series title by 14 points over Ty Gibbs.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is where Sanchez truly began turning heads on a national scale. Rev Racing moved him into the No. 2 Chevrolet in 2023 with support from Kyle Busch Motorsports. Sanchez responded with an impressive rookie season, making the playoffs as the only first-year driver and securing Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. In 2024, he claimed victories at Daytona in the Fresh From Florida 250 and Charlotte, adding 26 top-10s and seven poles across two seasons.

A part-time Xfinity stint in 2021-2022 ultimately set the stage for his 2025 full-time run with Big Machine Racing. Sanchez delivered instantly: a June win at Atlanta, seven top-5s, 12 top-10s, and an 11th-place points finish as a rookie. But with his December 8 announcement confirming he won’t return to the No. 48 in 2026, Sanchez now faces the next career crossroads.