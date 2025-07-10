NASCAR Driver Lets Out His Dale Earnhardt Obsession in Heartfelt Admission

The NASCAR world can’t stop talking about the new Amazon Prime docuseries on Dale Earnhardt, and it’s hitting drivers and insiders right in the feels. Joey Logano called it an “emotional rollercoaster,” praising its fresh perspectives and powerful storytelling. He admitted it was “incredible” and a “bit of a tearjerker at the end,” capturing the raw emotion it stirred.

Jeff Gluck from The Athletic was just as floored, sharing on X that the series left him with “goosebumps, lump in my throat…damn.” He urged fans to watch, calling it “possibly one of the best NASCAR documentaries to date” and confessing one episode brought him to tears. The series has clearly struck a chord, blending never-before-seen footage with a deep dive into Earnhardt’s legendary career.

Well, Carson Hocevar is also a massive Dale Earnhardt fan, and he’s not shy about it. The young driver opened up with a heartfelt anecdote that shows just how deep his admiration runs.

Carson Hocevar’s Earnhardt obsession

On a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Hocevar shared a personal story that connects his childhood to the Intimidator’s legacy, proving the new series is resonating with a new generation of drivers who grew up idolizing Earnhardt.

When Dale Jr. asked Hocevar if he’d seen the new Earnhardt docuseries, the Spire Motorsports driver didn’t hold back. “I’ve watched every documentary out there. I mean I remember my mom found a little DVD and we thought we lost it and it had the four. It was Dale. When you did way back in the day, literally anytime we did a road trip. That’s what I played. I just watched this on repeat. All the time,” he said.

via Imago US Presswire Sports Archive Unknown Date Daytona, FL, USA FILE PHOTO NASCAR, Motorsport, USA driver Dale Earnhardt Sr and Dale Earnhardt Jr in victory lane after Earnhardt Sr. won the IROC race at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xUSAxTODAYxSportsx 2124039

This wasn’t just a casual mention; it was a glimpse into a lifelong connection. Hocevar’s talking about the 2007 film Dale, produced by CMT and NASCAR Images, narrated by Paul Newman. That documentary is a cornerstone of NASCAR media, capturing Earnhardt’s life with emotional weight that still hits hard.

For Hocevar, who grew up after Earnhardt’s era, that DVD was more than a movie; it was a road-trip ritual, played on repeat in the back of the family SUV. The story of losing and rediscovering it shows how much it meant to him as a kid. That kind of reverence for the Intimidator, built through grainy DVD viewings, speaks to why the new Amazon Prime series is such a big deal for him.

With its fresh interviews and raw storytelling, it builds on the foundation of films like Dale, keeping Earnhardt’s legacy alive for fans like Hocevar who never saw him race but feel his impact deeply. It’s a bridge between generations, connecting young drivers to the sport’s most iconic figure.

Carson Hocevar clears the air on why he spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Three weeks after the NASCAR Cup race in Mexico City, the clash between Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is still a hot topic. It was the second time in three weeks the two tangled, following an earlier incident in Nashville where Hocevar ended Stenhouse’s day early. The Mexico City spin cranked up the tension, and Hocevar addressed it on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, offering an apology and a candid explanation.

“So I saw him in front of me and he was kind of like pushing up and I was trying to help him. I’m just trying to get comfortable and the straightaways are so long that our cars are kind of slow with the horsepower, with the elevation, everything.” Hocevar explained the Mexico incident with a sigh.

He continued, “I noticed he was catching the guys in front. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to earn some track position back here. I’m going to push him down the straightaway.’ I was kind of staying close and everything and I just had the biggest brain fade ever. I just got in the corner and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a corner here.’ And so, I went to the brakes. I locked up.”

Watching Stenhouse spin, Hocevar prayed he’d save it. “I’m just literally watching him spin and I’m just like, ‘Please, for the love of God, save this thing. Even if you lose a spot, just save it and I just watch him spin around. I’m just like, ‘Okay, do I just wait for him to go? Do I just get wrecked now?’” he said.

His team even thought he’d had a medical emergency, with the car sitting still as if he’d passed out from heat. Stenhouse recovered to finish 27th, while Hocevar ended up 34th, but the incident left Hocevar owning his mistake while standing by his actions in Nashville, where he felt he was just holding his ground.