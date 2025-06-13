NASCAR Driver Publicly Slams Racing Community’s Mexico City Panic in 1 Word

56 million! That’s the number of people who visited Mexico City in 2023. Yep, despite all the talk, fear, and spicy headlines, the bustling capital of Mexico continues to be one of the most visited cities in the world. It’s rich in history, bursting with color, and home to some of the best food you’ll ever eat. Just ask anyone who’s spent more than a weekend there. Tourists, business travelers, and yes, even NASCAR drivers, flock there every year. But now, as the NASCAR Cup Series gears up for its high-profile return to Mexico City, the conversation around the event has taken a weird turn. Instead of just talking racing, the chatter’s been full of anxiety.

There are food worries, safety concerns, and flat-out skepticism about the event. But one driver, with real roots and real experience in Mexico, has finally decided to say what a lot of people might be thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Zane Smith offers his perspective on the NASCAR community’s worries

Leading up to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez race, the discussion has focused on concerns around logistics and local conditions. Teams flagged issues like late flight hiccups, customs delays, and medical anxieties, especially around the infamous travelers’ tummy, nicknamed “Montezuma’s Revenge,” a common stomach bug from contaminated food or water.

AD

Warnings and precautionary briefs have circulated, and some are visibly nervous. Then along came Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith to set the tone. In a Zoom call, he admitted being frustrated over the narrative being set around the Mexico weekend. On a Zoom call today, Zane Smith expressed his honest opinion against the NASCAR community.

“My honest answer is there’s a lot of overreaction from majority of the industry and and it’s frustrating to hear and deal with,” Zane Smith said. A California native, Smith comes from a family of motorsports legends. His father, Mike Smith, runs the professional off-road racing team, Herbst-Smith Fabrication. The team has deep ties to Mexico, and Smith and some other NASCAR drivers vacation in Cabo regularly.

Well, Zane Smith believes it’s all about context. “There’s good and bad areas, as there is everywhere. And yeah. I mean you, you definitely do have to watch what you eat and drink,” Smith advised the NASCAR community. And this aligns with typical traveler advice backed by medical experts. Drink bottled water, avoid street ice, and wash your hands. Simple yet effective! And Zane Smith will be doing just that. “I know what I’ll be eating and drinking because I’ve been on the and bad side of that… Just common sense, be smart,” he mentioned. If you do the simple things, you’ll have a great time, like plenty of drivers have in the past.

Take the example of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife, Madyson Joye Stenhouse. The couple ventured down south to the pearl of the Baja peninsula, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023. While soaking up perfect weather, the 2023 Daytona 500 champ kicked back on a boat ride, grabbed a bite at Flora Farms, and watched a string of peaceful sunsets with his better half during their Mexico getaway. Most importantly, they returned from the trip hale and hearty.

Beyond hygiene and logistical concerns, some critics argue that the anxiety is unwarranted from people viewing Mexico as inherently dangerous. In the 2000s, NASCAR ran four Xfinity races there with virtually no incidents. Yes, police escorts and guarded zones are present. But that’s standard procedure for any foreign event. It all boils down to taking the right precautions. As Zane Smith concluded, “I feel like the saying better safe than sorry is definitely true this weekend.” And we couldn’t agree more!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR’s community’s history of pre-race jitters

Well, it’s not the first time that the NASCAR community has braced for disaster, only to be proven wrong by a stellar weekend. Just ask Zane Smith, who likened the buzz around Mexico City to the panic before NASCAR’s 2023 street race debut in Chicago. “It reminds me somewhat of Chicago, too,” Smith added during the Zoom media session. “Like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be a train wreck.’ And then we go to Chicago and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this was the most fun weekend ever.’”

Back then, Chicago residents were skeptical. Locals feared road closures would cause city-wide gridlock. Critics raised safety concerns about racing through urban streets, while even some NASCAR insiders privately wondered if it would work. Thunderstorms during the weekend only added to the sense of impending chaos.

But once the green flag dropped, everything changed. Shane van Gisbergen shocked the field by winning his Cup debut, fans turned out in force, and the event gave NASCAR the kind of urban energy boost it hadn’t seen in decades. Despite the rain-shortened race and some logistical hiccups, many fans and drivers later called it one of the most memorable races of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s why Smith isn’t buying into the “doomsday” talk about Mexico. He’s seen what happens when people underestimate how prepared NASCAR is. Or how much fun these nontraditional settings can deliver. “You just have to know what to expect a little bit in Mexico City and in Mexico in general,” Smith added, pointing out that Chicago and Mexico City, like any major city, have good areas and bad areas.

As Mexico City prepares to host the Cup Series, the lessons from Chicago are more relevant than ever. The industry may be nervous, but if history is any guide, those nerves will soon be replaced by excitement, camaraderie, and a shared sense of adventure. Just as in Chicago, the real story is written on the track. And the best chapters? They are often the most unexpected.

