NASCAR Driver Relives Wild Tulsa Shootout Comeback Win and His Hopes of Redemption

Some wins never make the spotlight but live in a driver’s memory. Long before this NASCAR driver was battling at 200 mph in the Cup Series, a small 12-year-old driver was busy etching his name into dirt track folklore in Tulsa. A wild comeback win at the Tulsa Shootout became a defining moment and one that still fuels his hunger for redemption even today.

Speaking on FloRacing‘s official page, Stenhouse Jr. was more nostalgic than ever.

“You know, it was crazy,” he said. “I remember 1999 going there and I’m like, holy cow, there’s 100 plus go-karts in my class, racing for a driller. And I was so young, like I knew it was a big event to win.”

Long before Ricky Stenhouse Jr. became known for his NASCAR career, he was deeply rooted in grassroots racing, starting in go-karts at six years old and racking up dozens of wins before moving into sprint cars and midget racing.

Early in his career, Stenhouse Jr. won the 1999 Tulsa Shootout A-Main, a major event in dirt racing that helped establish his talent and reputation in the open-wheel world. But his win didn’t come easy.

“I believe we came from the back. I think I got crashed at one point in my heat race or something, and had to come from the back to win that race. Not as many video cameras going at the time, so I don’t think I have any video of that race. But it was a huge, huge accomplishment.”

One of the most coveted prizes in American dirt track racing is the Golden Driller trophy awarded at the annual Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And with the event making a comeback this year as well, the 38-year-old driver couldn’t help but get nostalgic about his first-ever win there.

The Tennessee native has had a long and enthusiastic relationship with the Chili Bowl, competing in the event for nearly 2 decades.

Across more than 17 appearances, he has built a respectable record, making the championship feature multiple times and using the intense, chaotic racing environment to sharpen his skills against top dirt competitors.

And it all started at age 12. Fast forward to today, and the veteran definitely gets happy with that memory, but fresh and younger talent is upcoming, and more recently, 12-year-old Braxton Flatt has been the name on everyone’s lips.

While a Golden Driller, the symbolic trophy awarded at the crown jewel of midget racing events, has eluded him so far, Stenhouse’s pursuit of it shows his continued connection to his roots.

Even as his primary focus has shifted to NASCAR, where he’s scored wins, including his first Daytona 500 victory, he still returns to the Tulsa dirt with respect for the challenge and history of the event.

But it hasn’t been easy for the Tennessee native, especially when it comes to his Cup Series season.

Can Stenhouse Jr. pack a strong comeback?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season showed early promise before unraveling just as quickly. The No. 47 driver failed to continue his career-best two-year streak.

Hyak Motorsports briefly found itself inside the playoff picture, but a sharp drop in performance soon followed. As the year went on, the No. 47 team struggled to keep pace, fading well outside the playoff bubble.

Heading into the 2026 season, Stenhouse has clear objectives. The Tennessee native is focused on rebounding from a disappointing year and returning to contention with a win firmly in sight.

Speedway tracks remain his best opportunity, as they’ve historically been where the 38-year-old has found the most success.

While 2025 fell short of expectations for the team, the final five weeks of the season told a different story. The Chevrolet-backed team picked up three finishes on 19th or better heading into the winter, including a top 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But the off-season may provide an ample amount of rest to restart fresh and set new momentum in 2026.