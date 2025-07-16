NASCAR Driver Sacked 4 Days Before Dover For Emerging Chevrolet Superstar

There’s something quietly brewing inside the NASCAR garage: big moves, bold calls, and one No. 5 entry that certainly feels a little more interesting. And no, it’s not a Cup Series powerhouse or Kyle Larson making headlines this time. It’s an Xfinity shake-up that’s unfolding just days before Dover, and the spotlight has shifted fast.

Once touted as the next chapter for the team after they split with Anthony Alfredo last year, the current driver seemed set for a full campaign. But after 19 races, that very seat is now to be vacated. The reason? A mix of low results, tight competition, and a Chevy-backed talent waiting in the wings.

Our Motorsports team to replace Kris Wright

Founded in 2020, Our Motorsports quickly established a presence in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, focusing on developing mid-tier talent and building competitive programs on a modest budget. The team made headlines in its debut season by securing strong finishes with drivers like Brett Moffitt and Andy Lally, showing potential as a disruptive force among individual outfits. Further, the organization has earned a reputation for giving under-the-radar drivers a solid platform and for making bold mid-season decisions when performance lags.

A shake-up was quietly set in motion when the No. 5 team pulled Kris Wright from the entry list for Saturday’s race at Dover. On Monday, Wright’s name was right there, business as usual. But by Tuesday? He was replaced by Kaz Grala. Wright covered the seat for Anthony Alfredo, who was meant to be the full-time driver for the 2025 season. With veteran crew chief Dan Stillman, there was hope the new combination could spark something special for the team. But after 19 races, reality hit hard.

The 30-year-old has struggled throughout his first full-time Xfinity campaign, posting only three top 20 finishes and failing to qualify for the Chicago Street Course event. Currently 29th in the Driver Standings, the lowest among those who have attempted every race, Wright’s position reflects the upper battery both he and the team have faced.

The team’s decision to bring in Kaz Grala appears to be driven by performance. With the No. 5 car hovering below the 32nd spot in owner points, the cutoff that guarantees starting positions, the pressure to maximize each weekend has grown. Grala’s consistency and experience across NASCAR’s three national series offer a safer option as the team looks to reset.

Kaz Grala currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series as a Ford driver, sharing seat time between Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports. Before that, he piloted the No. 26 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity Series. Grala made his Xfinity debut in 2018, earning two top-five and five top-10finishes in a limited schedule. He first gained national attention during his full-time truck series campaign in 2017, capturing a win at the season opener in Daytona while competing as a Sunoco rookie of the year contender.

Grala, 26, enters with 78 career Xfinity starts and recent seat time at Chicago, after a chaotic race where he climbed from a 30th-place start to finish 22nd. While not a dramatic result, it signals a level of reliability that Our Motorsports may be prioritizing over long-term development. At this point, it is unclear whether this is a one-off substitution or the beginning of a more permanent change in direction. No formal statement has been issued by the team regarding Wright’s status for the remainder of the season.

While the No. 5 change is turning heads, the Xfinity Series field at Dover is also about to get a major injection of young firepower.

Hendrick Motorsports backs young driver for Xfinity debut

Jake Finch, a 20-year-old ARCA Menards Series driver, will make his national series debut in the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. The car, which has already won this season with Kyle Larson and William Byron, has also featured Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Corey Day. Finch steps into the spotlight with a notable legacy; his father, James Finch, owned Phoenix Racing, a long-time Cup series team. While Jake has no national-level starts yet, his ARCA success and Hendrick backing make him one to watch.

Rajah Caruth, meanwhile, will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time since 2023, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing. A full-time Truck Series driver and the 2024 Las Vegas winner, Caruth is already locked into this year’s playoffs thanks to our second victory at Nashville. The No. 32 car has seen multiple drivers this year, including Katherine Legge, Austin Green, and Anderson himself, but posted its strongest result with a pair of P7 finishes at Daytona and in Mexico City.

Also joining the field is Lavar Scott, who will make his Xfinity debut after competing in ARCA. With a blend of proven talent and hungry newcomers, Dover’s lineup promises high potential and the kind of unpredictability that could shake up the season narrative.