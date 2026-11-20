Kyle Larson has just become a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. At 34, Larson is already the subject of talk about whether he can chase the sport’s seven-title record. Brennan Poole expects him to reach four, but is far less certain about a fifth. To him, timing, longevity and the quality of opposition will decide how far Larson goes.

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Speaking to Eric Estepp on the Power Hour Podcast, Poole was asked where Larson might finish in the all-time standings. “Yeah, I think he gets to four. I think it’s hard to tell after that,” he said. “It just depends how quickly he gets the fourth one. Like, if he goes into next year or wins another one in two years, maybe he has time to get a fifth.”

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Larson has offered a more restrained view. In a FOX Sports interview with Bob Pockrass after his third title, he said, “Seven is a big number. These championships are extremely hard to come by.”

Rather than focus on matching Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson, he said joining childhood idol Jeff Gordon on four championships would be an achievement in itself. Larson also said he would probably need five consecutive titles, as Johnson did from 2006 to 2010, to feel he had enough time to reach seven.

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His titles came in 2021, 2025 and 2026: three in six seasons and back-to-back crowns. But 2026 looked nothing like his 10-win 2021 campaign. He went winless through the 26-race regular season, extending a drought to 51 races after his Kansas win in May 2025. It ended at Gateway in September; he then won at Kansas and Talladega in the Chase before clinching at Homestead.

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That drought was part of the caution Estepp raised. Even elite drivers and teams can go cold for extended periods, and a championship is never guaranteed simply because a driver has speed or equipment. Larson’s recovery was remarkable, but it also showed how quickly a season can turn.

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Poole sees several established names in the way: Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. He singled out Blaney’s No. 12, which he said had been fast but had lost results through moments that took it out of contention.

Blaney already has a championship, and Poole expects him to win another. Logano has three titles; Hamlin remains a regular championship threat; and Bell represents the strength of Joe Gibbs Racing.

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“You’re going to have to beat him,” Poole said of Hamlin, making the same point about Blaney, Logano and Bell. He believes the Penske and Gibbs drivers will continue to make Larson work for every title.

Then there is parity. Poole said the current Cup cars are closer than ever, with the entire field sometimes separated by around four-tenths of a second from first to last. He called it the “parity era” and argued that it makes the kind of dominance Larson showed in 2021 much harder to repeat. A fast car is no longer enough when so many rivals are within striking distance.

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Hamlin offered a more optimistic assessment in a separate discussion, saying seven titles for Larson “seems feasible.” For him, the key is how long Larson wants to keep racing. “If he can get to five or six by 40, then he’s probably going to try to go all the way,” Hamlin said, pointing to Larson’s ability and the strength of Hendrick Motorsports.

There is a wrinkle in the comparison with Johnson. Larson and Johnson were both in their early thirties when they won their third championships, but Johnson reached that milestone in his seventh full-time Cup season. Larson has just completed his 13th. Age alone does not tell the whole story.

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Poole is not ruling out a fifth title. He is saying Larson will have to earn it against champions and contenders who are not going away. Four may be attainable; five will require the right timing, sustained form and another run through a field with very little room between the best and the rest.