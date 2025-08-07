NASCAR Driver Takes a Sly Dig at MTJ & Co. as Watkins Glen Layout Change Sparks Uproar

With anticipation already building for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, a significant rule tweak has reignited headlines. NASCAR has shifted the restart zone to the entrance of turn seven, granting drivers more leeway to race hard without penalties as they approach the finish line. This new layout offers higher speeds and fewer braking zones and is expected to shake up strategies and give fans the racing they deserve.

But not all are for it. Amid the chatter from drivers and analysts, the nephew of Cup Series stalwart Jeff Burton couldn’t resist taking a sly jab at NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr., who had a very violent rant about this circuit. And this driver didn’t hold back in his assessment of the layout change this year.

“They did what they asked for,” NASCAR driver sounds off on Watkins Glen changing layout

Martin Truex Jr. didn’t mince words following the Cup Series at Watkins Glen last year, when he found himself on the receiving end of chaotic restarts and aggressive laps of traffic. In a scathing post-race interview with NBC Sports, Truex slammed the unchecked aggression on restart, saying it was crazy that competitors could call themselves the best while driving through the field. He wrapped up with a succinct “I am out of here,” signalling deep frustration with the current product.

Reflecting further, Martin described the mayhem at the end of the race as ridiculous. During a late restart, he lost position and traction when caught in a wide stack entering the Esses, a mass pilot that left him against the wall in the marble zone. He also called out the lack of etiquette among drivers in late restarts in races, especially on road courses. Truex’s candid critique shed light on a growing concern over whether resources are becoming reckless rather than competitive.

Fast forward to 2025, and the story is different. Before the recent update, the restart zone at Watkins Glen had traditionally been located at turn one, typically well before seven, forcing drivers to hold position through the initial corners before making a move. This often led to slick, contested restarts with positions shuffled quickly and aggressive passing attempts. In a bid to heighten excitement at the end of road course events, NASCAR announced that for this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen, the restart zone for all three national series has been relocated to the entrance of turn seven. According to Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer, this gives drivers a longer straightaway to separate and execute strategic moves as they approach the checkered flag.

But one driver, Jeff Burton’s nephew, Jeb Burton, disagrees with this. Taking to X, he expresses his frustration and doesn’t blame NASCAR, but instead, it’s the Cup drivers for this change. He said, “Don’t blame NASCAR; blame the Cup drivers that are crying about being raced hard into turn 1. They did what they asked for.”



This seems to be a clear dig at Martin Truex Jr.’s rant last year and hints at the fiery comments he had about the track. Moreover, under the revised rule, once drivers exit the revamped turn seven restart zone, racing becomes fully open, meaning they can now race out of line and fight for position before crossing the start/finish line without penalty. Sawyer expects that this will lead to cars racing three wide, injecting drama into the final stretch.

However, this isn’t the first time NASCAR has adjusted restart zones to address racing chaos on road courses. At the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), restart positions closer to turn one resulted in mayhem; cars fanned out aggressively post-restart, leading to spins and crashes in the tight opening corner. NASCAR’s move there was an attempt to reduce corner incidents in the closing laps.

Sawyer went on to say, “Something that we’ve worked closely with the drivers and the race teams on over the last several years, especially on the road courses, where do we want the restart zones. This year, we’ve elected to move it just as you enter turn 7. So, once they exit that restart zone, then it’s racing on.” However, it is only a matter of time before we see how well this change plays out for the drivers at Watkins Glen.

Speaking of road courses, Kevin Harvick was quick to name his driver to dominate it, and it had something to do with a certain Kiwi driver.

“It’s going to be a show,” says Kevin Harvick’s co-host amid Connor Zilisch and SVG’s battle at The Glen

With the NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen fast approaching, anticipation is running high, especially around the growing road course rivalry between Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch. The storyline took center stage on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, where hosts revealed their pick for what is shaping up to be a must-watch showdown.

SVG continues to dominate headlines with his consistent performance on road courses this season, claiming wins at Sonoma, Chicago, and Mexico City. When it came to choosing a favorite, Harvick didn’t hold back. After a bit of teasing, he threw his support behind SVG, calling him the driver to beat this weekend at the Glen.

But co-host Mamba Smith didn’t agree. Looking to stir the pot, he backed SVG’s on-track nemesis: Connor Zilisch. Smith said, “You know what, I know who you’re going to pick and I’m going to go against it. The archrival. The kid. Give me Connor freaking Zilisch, because why not. I think that the other road course races he’s had in the Cup Series, I think it was really COTA, he’s got a lot of experience at this place. I think he’s going to be impressive. It’s going to be a show.” His confidence in Zilisch added fuel to the brewing rivalry, setting the stage for an intense clash.

Zilisch and Gisbergen have already traded blows this season, most notably at Chicago and Sonoma, and Watkins Glen offers the next chapter in their duel. The two will face off in the Xfinity Series, with SVG running both the Cup and Xfinity. Their growing feud is quickly becoming one of the most exciting storylines on the NASCAR 2025 calendar, and it’s only a matter of time before we see which Red Bull athlete outduels the other.