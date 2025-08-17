NASCAR Driver Wins Over Fans With Heartwarming Tribute to Injured Stewart Friesen

Stewart Friesen’s season took a devastating turn after a violent crash sidelined him with serious injuries. In his absence, young driver Kaden Honeycutt stepped into the No. 52 truck, not just to race, but to carry forward a teammate’s legacy. And with one heartfelt gesture, Honeycutt instantly captured the respect and admiration of fans across the NASCAR community.

The crash happened on July 28, 2025, during a Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds race at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Canada. Friesen’s car flipped multiple times, briefly caught fire, and was struck by another vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital with a fractured pelvis and right leg, and later underwent surgery to begin his long recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This playoff run is for him,” Honeycutt honors injured Friesen

Stewart Friesen has declined a NASCAR medical waiver, giving up his 2025 Truck Series playoff spot to focus on recovery. In a selfless move, he handed the No. 52 ride to Kaden Honeycutt, putting health ahead of personal glory.

AD

At the season’s regular season finale at Richmond Raceway, Honeycutt took the wheel of the No. 52 and delivered a strong performance, starting from inside the top 10. Racing under a substitute banner, he navigated the short track with steady pace and composure. And in the final rundown of the top 10 finishes, Honeycutt secured a 10th-place finish, reinforcing his playoff credentials.

The 22-year-old started his race from 11th position and by the first stage, he made it up to 6th place, earning 5 stage points and maintaining the same position in stage two as well. However, late-race decisions made by other drivers allowed him to finish in a respectable 10th place.

Moreover, Honeycutt’s season-long form has already been building. He notched two top-five finishes and nine top-10s through the first 16 races, ranking sixth and the regular season standings before stepping into Stewart’s truck.

However, the NASCAR community was further impressed by Kaden’s heartwarming gesture. In response to a fan social media comment on changing banners to help fans identify who is currently driving the car and truck, Honeycutt replied, “It was my decision to leave Stew’s name on the truck. He deserves to have it for the rest of the year. This playoff run is for him and this HFR team. I get your point but this is different.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series concluded the regular season with the eero 250 at Richmond Raceway. Corey Heim secured his seventh victory of the season, showcasing his dominance by leading 75 laps and clinching both stage wins. His time not only solidified his position as the regular-season champion but also set a high standard for the upcoming playoffs.

Ty Majeski, who led a race-high 143 laps, faced adversity when a late-race incident involving teammate Matt Crafton led to a caution, allowing Majeski to pit and rejoin the race, ultimately finishing second. Layne Riggs, Sammy Smith, and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top five, each delivering commendable performances under the lights of Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR fans praise Kaden’s decision to leave on Stewart’s name

The NASCAR community did what it does best: spread love and hail praise. And NASCAR Reddit went wild. Kaden Honeycutt’s decision to leave Stewart Friesen’s name in the No. 52 truck immediately drew comparisons to a familiar NASCAR tradition.

One fan noted, “ Similar mentality to keeping Dale Jr.’s name on the 88 when Gordon and Bowman filled in for him. Kaden’s got a good head on his shoulders and hope he continues climbing the ladder.” The sentiment highlighted the respect Honeycutt showed for both the driver and the team, positioning him as a thoughtful competitor beyond his own track results.

The admiration didn’t stop there. Across social media, fans praise the move as “Classy ,” “Class act. Love it,” and “Respect.” Even casual observers were moved by the gesture, with one saying, “My opinion for the kid just stepped up a bunch. Not that I had a bad opinion or anything, I just didn’t really know much about him.” For many, this small act of difference conveyed more about his character than any finish or statistic could. Some fans acknowledge how the moment shaped their perception of Honeycutt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One wrote, “Kaden’s a good dude.” The recognition underlines how Honeycutt’s choice resonated beyond the immediate NASCAR community, earning respect from those who had previously been unfamiliar with him.

Ultimately, the reaction underscores that in motorsport, moments like this, gestures of loyalty and humility, can leave a lasting impression. Honeycutt’s acknowledgement of Friesen’s legacy, even while racing for a playoff spot, demonstrates a blend of ambition and respect that fans deeply appreciate.