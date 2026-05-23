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NASCAR Driver’s Ex-Wife & Past Epstein Assistant Accuses Former Miami Beach Mayor of Abuse

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Vikrant Damke

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May 23, 2026 | 2:26 PM EDT

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NASCAR Driver’s Ex-Wife & Past Epstein Assistant Accuses Former Miami Beach Mayor of Abuse

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Vikrant Damke

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May 23, 2026 | 2:26 PM EDT

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For years, Brian Vickers and Sarah Kellen remained one of NASCAR’s more unusual off-track connections, largely because Kellen’s name had long been tied to the late Jeffrey Epstein scandal before she later became Vickers’ wife. Now, years after the former NASCAR driver quietly stepped away from the spotlight, Kellen has suddenly resurfaced in headlines again after explosive courtroom testimony connected her to fresh allegations involving a former Miami Beach mayor.

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Sarah Kellen breaks silence

“The Miami Herald has learned that Sarah Kellen, a longtime personal assistant to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, testified yesterday that she was sexually assaulted by former Miami Beach mayor and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine.”

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The explosive testimony immediately placed renewed attention on Sarah Kellen, who has remained one of the most controversial figures connected to the Epstein scandal and is also known in NASCAR circles as the former wife of ex-Cup Series driver Brian Vickers.

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Vikrant Damke

1,560 Articles

Vikrant Damke is a NASCAR writer at EssentiallySports, covering the Cup Series Sundays desk with a unique blend of engineering fluency and storytelling depth. He has carved out a niche decoding the data behind the Next Gen car and leading discussions on horsepower parity. Vikrant’s reporting also captures NASCAR’s generational pulse, from the karting successes of Brexton Busch to Keelan Harvick’s rapid rise, illustrating how legacy and innovation collide on race days. With his published work reaching a readership of over 1.5 million, Vikrant’s insights have been recognized and shared by fans and top NASCAR personalities alike. His journalistic approach combines technical knowledge with a keen narrative sense, delivering compelling coverage of on-track and off-track events that resonate across the racing community.

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