NASCAR Driver’s Ex-Wife & Past Epstein Assistant Accuses Former Miami Beach Mayor of Abuse

For years, Brian Vickers and Sarah Kellen remained one of NASCAR’s more unusual off-track connections, largely because Kellen’s name had long been tied to the late Jeffrey Epstein scandal before she later became Vickers’ wife. Now, years after the former NASCAR driver quietly stepped away from the spotlight, Kellen has suddenly resurfaced in headlines again after explosive courtroom testimony connected her to fresh allegations involving a former Miami Beach mayor.

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Sarah Kellen breaks silence

“The Miami Herald has learned that Sarah Kellen, a longtime personal assistant to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, testified yesterday that she was sexually assaulted by former Miami Beach mayor and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine.”

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The explosive testimony immediately placed renewed attention on Sarah Kellen, who has remained one of the most controversial figures connected to the Epstein scandal and is also known in NASCAR circles as the former wife of ex-Cup Series driver Brian Vickers.