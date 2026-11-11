NASCAR Driver’s Father Takes on the IRS After $750,000 ‘Hobby’ Tax Nightmare

Brandon Jones has spent much of his racing career working toward a place among NASCAR’s established competitors. Behind that effort, his father, Joe Jones, has spent roughly 15 years managing his son’s career. Now, that work has landed the family in a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), with nearly $750,000 in taxes and penalties at stake.

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“The father of NASCAR racer Brandon Jones said the IRS was wrong to impose nearly $750,000 in taxes and penalties on him after it determined that his management of his son’s career was a hobby rather than a legitimate business enterprise,” Adam Stern reported, citing Bloomberg Tax.

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Joe Jones and his wife, Maryanne Pace-Jones, filed a petition in the US Tax Court on November 6, challenging the IRS’s determination. Their company, Brandon Jones Racing LLC, is central to the dispute. The couple maintains that Joe’s involvement was not simply a father supporting his son’s ambitions. They argue that he operated a business, contracting with established racing teams as part of the venture.

US tax law treats business expenses differently from personal spending. Under Section 183 of the Internal Revenue Code, activities not conducted for profit face restrictions on their expense deductions. If the IRS considers an operation a hobby, its owner cannot claim losses in the same way as someone running a legitimate business. Consequently, the classification can create a substantial tax liability.

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For Joe, the argument rests on the commercial purpose behind his involvement. Managing a professional racing career can involve contracts, team relationships, sponsorship opportunities and financial arrangements.

However, the IRS must consider whether the activity was genuinely operated to generate profit. Spending considerable time and money alone does not establish that objective.

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There is also a precedent involving another father who supported his son’s racing career. In McCarthy v. Commissioner, the US Tax Court examined expenses claimed by Anthony McCarthy for managing his son Benjamin’s motocross activities. The father argued that his involvement extended beyond ordinary parental support. Nevertheless, the court rejected his business-loss deductions in 1997.

The case returned to the Tax Court after an appellate intervention. In its 2000 decision, the court again ruled against McCarthy. It found that his considerable involvement and racing knowledge did not establish a genuine business purpose.

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The personal satisfaction associated with supporting his son also weighed against his claim. The court examined nine factors, including business practices, expertise, time invested, financial results and personal enjoyment.

However, the McCarthy ruling does not automatically determine Joe Jones’ case. The circumstances and business arrangements must be examined independently. One important difference is that Brandon Jones Racing LLC reportedly contracts with established racing teams.

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That commercial structure could become relevant when the court evaluates whether the operation functioned as a business.

The IRS also makes clear that an activity does not automatically become a hobby simply because it fails to produce consistent profits. Its assessment considers the circumstances surrounding the taxpayer’s objective to make a profit.

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For now, Joe and Maryanne Jones are challenging the agency’s position rather than defending against a final court judgment. The November 6 petition begins a dispute that could have significant financial consequences for the family.

It also puts a specific question before the Tax Court: whether managing Brandon’s racing career constituted a commercial enterprise or a personal activity that generated expenses without a genuine profit motive.