NASCAR Driver’s Wife Lashes Out After Facing ‘Harassment’ From Fans Amidst Growing Animosity

Being popular has its perks, as well as flaws, something that NASCAR driver Josh Williams, or rather his wife, experienced recently. The fan hate for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver is spilling over to his family. But his wife Trazia Rae didn’t stand the uncalled “harassment,” as she took to social media to give it back.

Josh Williams’ wife calls out the haters

In a recent social media post, Trazia Rae, the wife of Josh Williams, shared her thoughts, in which she mentioned how she was subjected to harassment. Writing what she witnessed, Rae posted on X:

“I cannot imagine harassing a drivers wife constantly because you don’t like him. Are we 10?”

Rae didn’t tweet any further details about what kind of harassment she faced. However, the disdain from fans for Williams seems to have stemmed from his involvement in multiple car wrecks in recent times. Because of the wrecks at Daytona and Atlanta, Williams failed to post a good result and finished the races in 34th and 27th places.

Additionally, Williams’ history of wrecking and having a notorious image goes way back. In 2021, Josh Williams was involved in a wreck at Dover. In 2023, he hit Stefan Pearsons under a yellow flag.

However, Williams shocked NASCAR fans when he parked his car at the start-finish line at Atlanta in 2023. The driver said he did it to protest against NASCAR. As a result, the governing body suspended him for one race.

In a nutshell, Josh Williams has often been popular for being on the wrong side of things. Nonetheless, one would agree with his wife, Rae, that it doesn’t mean she should face the brunt of it, especially when not being remotely involved with the racing aspect of it.

The couple got married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, Ettalynn, in March 2024. Just like any other couple, they’ve supported each other through thick and thin.

Apart from trackside visits during race days, Rae stays busy with influencing and content creation. Her primary content is on cooking and lifestyle, and she has over 2.7 million followers on social media.

With that said, one would condemn the hate on Trazia Rae just because she is the partner of Josh Williams. Interestingly, Rae facing scrutiny is nothing new for NASCAR WAGs, as Samantha Busch recently pointed out.

Samantha Busch’s take on WAG trouble in NASCAR

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, recently sat with NASCAR driver Natalie Decker, where they discussed the obstacles female drivers, wives, or girlfriends of NASCAR drivers usually face. Speaking about it, Decker mentioned how female drivers are often scrutinized more than their male counterparts.

Reiterating the same, Mrs. Busch said on the Certified Oversharer podcast,

“I think people look at racing from the outside and they’re like, ‘Oh, it looks fun. You get to travel.’ And it is a grind. It is a grind, as you mentioned, for all the crews, the social wives, the social media teams, like you do so much… I will always say this to the wives that don’t get to travel, that have to be so difficult to maintain the house and the kids and the schedules for their partner to live out their dreams, and so it is a lot in the sport.”

NASCAR, being a male-dominated sport, often puts more limelight on female drivers. However, there is no concrete evidence to support that female drivers are deliberately scrutinized more than their male counterparts.