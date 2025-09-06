Chase Elliott Teases Rick Hendrick’s Grand Masterplan as HMS Faces ‘Embarrassing’ Sentbacks

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports are navigating a tense playoff push, with the No. 9 driver sitting 11th in the standings and holding a slim nine-point cushion above the cutline. All four Hendrick cars made the playoffs, but Alex Bowman clings to 15th, 19 points below the line after a season without a win. The team’s Darlington outing was a low point, as none of their drivers cracked the top 15, with Elliott’s 17th-place finish the best result. This comes amid just six victories for the organization this season, highlighting the urgent need for a turnaround.

As Gateway looms—a track where Elliott averages a 17.0 finish without ever reaching the top 10—the focus sharpens on addressing weaknesses. Hendrick’s drivers, including heavy hitters like Kyle Larson and William Byron, who sit comfortably above the cut line, must rebound quickly to prove their championship mettle. With Phoenix hosting the season finale, any hint of strategic shifts could redefine their playoff run. So what exactly is unfolding behind the scenes at Hendrick Motorsports?

Rick Hendrick’s short-track push unveiled

During Cup playoff media day, as captured in Bob Pockrass’s X post, Chase Elliott opened up about Hendrick Motorsports’ targeted efforts to conquer short tracks—a vulnerability that has long haunted the team. “There are departments that are focused on, ‘Hey, what are our biggest goals and types of race tracks that we want to improve at? Okay, I think it’s easy for us to say that short tracks are at the top of that list, so absolutely, there’s an initiative that’s been going on, well before now, trying to make those racetracks better,” Elliott explained.

During Cup playoff media day last week, I asked Hendrick drivers about WWTR Gateway, its correlation to Phoenix, and its importance in championship quest. Chase Elliott on Hendrick initiatives to get better at shorter tracks & his keys (or lack of them) to Gateway.

This initiative comes after Hendrick’s inconsistent showings on flat, short ovals, where the team has only managed three top-10s in 12 combined starts at Gateway since its Cup debut in 2022. The roots trace back to 2023 when the team felt outpaced at Phoenix, prompting internal reviews and aerodynamic package adjustments. Jeff Gordon has noted Hendrick’s gradual progress following strong runs at Iowa and Richmond this year. Elliott linked Gateway’s layout to Phoenix’s demands, underscoring its importance as a litmus test.

When asked about categorizing the tracks, Elliott said, “I would put it in the same category, yes.” This matters because Phoenix hosts the finale and Hendrick hasn’t claimed a fall win there since 2021—the year Elliott himself triumphed for his lone championship. The “embarrassing” setbacks hit hard at Darlington, where the poor pace of all four Hendrick drivers echoed their broader short-track woes. Elliott’s career short-track average finish is 11.6, but recent struggles like his 21st-place finish at Gateway in 2022 after contact only amplify the urgency. Rudy Fugle, crew chief for William Byron, candidly radioed after Darlington, “We’re embarrassed… we’ve got to improve and get better,” signaling the team’s raw motivation.

Elliott stayed light on specifics for Gateway, quipping, “I don’t have a key. It’s a gateway. I wish I did. Maybe I’ll find one when I get there.” This teasing comment hints at Rick Hendrick’s overarching plan: dedicated departments have been refining setups for these tracks since last season’s shortcomings. It’s all about reclaiming dominance, with small gains like Byron’s win at Iowa encouraging, but with increased pressure now that New Hampshire is in the playoffs.

Elliott’s words reveal a proactive stance regardless of playoff outcomes. “It’ll continue to be a work in progress all the way up until that point, and regardless of whether or not all four of us or two of us or one or none are at Phoenix, we still want to go there and run good.” The tease of this master plan comes as the playoffs reach a pivotal moment, but Elliott’s own form adds complexity. His recent races have tested that resolve, raising questions about momentum heading into these critical tests.

Elliott opens up on recent struggles

Chase Elliott candidly reflected on a three-race rough patch complicating his playoff prospects. “Yeah. Feel like it’s been solid. You know we have had a bad… just a bad stretch, you know, from a bad run at Watkins Glen, obviously a tough night at Richmond, and then just things… not really a bad night at Daytona, just things really did not go our way at all,” he shared after Darlington. This stretch began at Richmond’s Cook Out 400, where a slow pit stop and tire rub caused by contact dropped him to 38th—his worst short-track result since early 2024.

At Daytona, Elliott led laps but faded without drafting support on a late restart, finishing outside the top five. These setbacks contrast with highlights like his victory at EchoPark, which snapped a 44-race winless drought. Owning his errors, Elliott pinpointed Watkins Glen as self-inflicted. “That was just on me,” he admitted, referencing a chicane mistake that resulted in a finish outside the top 20, surprising given his two wins and five top-two finishes in eight starts there.

The slump has left Elliott with just one top-10 in his last six outings, increasing the stakes at Gateway, where he’s still chasing a first top-10 finish after three attempts. Crew chief Alan Gustafson emphasized the value of their strong communication. Elliott praised their relationship: “I think it makes our jobs easier. Just from the standpoint of I know what’s expected, he knows what’s expected, and we can just keep our heads down and go to work.”

Despite the slide, Elliott’s honesty fuels optimism for a rebound that aligns with Hendrick’s short-track push. His 17th-place finish at Darlington showed persistence, but with just 393 laps led and a 12.1 average finish this year, consistency remains the key. As the Round of 12 cutoff nears, finding this consistency, especially on tracks that test recent upgrades, could be crucial in unlocking the No. 9 car’s championship potential.