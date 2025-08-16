NASCAR Drivers Shrug Off Challenges of Dangerous Celebrations Despite Connor Zilisch’s Fallout

“We have not put in any policies or best practices or anything like that,” NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde said. And that pretty much sums up where the sport stands after Connor Zilisch’s wild (and painful) fallout from his victory celebration went viral. Drivers have long had their signature ways of marking wins, whether it’s climbing the fence, grabbing a flag, or, in Ross Chastain’s case, smashing a watermelon on the pavement.

But when one of those traditions goes sideways, the spotlight suddenly shifts to just how risky these celebrations can be. Richmond’s weekend brought that conversation front and center. The top names in the garage are weighing in on the balance between joy, tradition, and the very real dangers that sometimes come with the moment.

NASCAR drivers talk about the ‘dangers’ of Victory Lane celebrations

Connor Zilisch’s post-win celebration at Watkins Glen ended in a dramatic and painful twist. He climbed into his car after winning and slipped, breaking his collarbone when his foot snagged in the window netting. Thankfully, CT scans ruled out head trauma, and he’s now recovering following surgery. Despite the scare, NASCAR will not impose new rules on driver celebrations. Instead, officials plan to ensure window nets remain inside the car to prevent similar accidents.

Drivers were quick to weigh in. Ross Chastain, ever the showman, quipped, “Here we’re smashing watermelons. We’re doing okay,” nodding to his iconic watermelon-smashing celebration rooted in his family’s farming heritage. The tradition began after his first NASCAR win at COTA in 2022, turning into a heartfelt tribute to being an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. And it’s only grown from there.

William Byron offered a more grounded perspective: “It’s kind of like falling downstairs, like you do it every day, and then something happens.” And he isn’t wrong. What was supposed to be a routine celebration (done countless times) turned into a freak accident. Despite safety improvements on track, drivers remain exposed to hazards everywhere, from window nets to slippery surfaces. These remind the drivers and the fans that danger isn’t limited to the track when it comes to NASCAR.

Brad Keselowski struck a lighter tone with silver linings: “I think I’ll just grab my American flag and stand outside of it. It is one of the funniest damn videos I’ve ever seen in my life.” Even amid the fear, the viral video brought a measure of levity. Chase Elliott offered a more measured take: “I don’t know that [regular season championship] would warrant a climb. But if something warranted a climb, yeah, absolutely.”

As he trails Byron by just 42 points, Chase Elliott knows a good result at Richmond or Daytona could swing the title his way. And he will have to think of a ‘safe’ way to celebrate it. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell admitted he couldn’t bring himself to watch the clip. “I can’t open it. I won’t watch it,” he confessed. His reaction is proof that some celebrations are best seen from afar. What do you think?

NASCAR drivers gear up for Richmond

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Cook Out 400, a 400-lap, 300-mile showdown. This is the penultimate stop before the playoffs begin on August 31 at Darlington. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET under the lights on Saturday, August 16.

Ryan Preece snagged the Busch Light Pole Award with a sizzling lap, clocking 22.244 seconds (121.381 mph). This helped him secure the best starting spot of his Cup career. Tyler Reddick, AJ Allmendinger, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five. William Byron, the regular-season points leader, starts further back in 14th.

Teams have just eight new sets of Goodyear tires. Plus, the one carryover from qualifying, totaling nine dry-weather sets for the race. This tight allocation escalates the strategy game, especially given Richmond’s reputation for tire wear, rapid lap-time drop-off, and limited chances for error. Drivers aren’t happy with the reduced set of tires available. Naturally, they have voiced their frustrations. “Maybe you could have a little bit more options to play with,” Kyle Busch told Bob Pockrass. Brad Keselowski echoed the tension, saying, “The math isn’t mathing.”

Whoever emerges victorious on Saturday night must not only master Richmond’s tricky tire dynamics but also navigate the art of celebration without incident. After all, we’ve seen how one jump can turn into a career-curdling moment, or a memory that fuels both laughter and caution.

Let the race and the celebrations (safely) begin.