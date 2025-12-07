NASCAR Driver’s Snowball Derby Weekend ‘Destroyed’ Before Green Flag Even Drops

The 2025 Snowball Derby promised to be one of the most loaded lineups the legendary Five Flags Speedway has ever seen. Many NASCAR stars have arrived to taste that win. Kyle Busch is here chasing his third Tom Dawson Trophy, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece are sharpening their short-track edge, and Erik Jones is returning to one of the crown-jewel events that helped shape his career. But the track wasn’t so kind to all.

Mother Nature has been brutal, as it’s been raining cats and dogs at the track. And unfortunately, for one of the NASCAR drivers, the dream of making the main event got crushed before the green flag even waved.

Erik Jones’ Snowball Derby hopes collapse

“Really disappointed we won’t be in the main #SnowballDerby show later today. Went out to qualify right after the caution and the track just was not there for the speed we had. Tried to dig out of it in the LCQ but ran out of laps with the shortened race,” Erik Jones shared on X. “Hope we get another chance to come back and fight for a Tom Dawson Trophy.”

With one post, Erik Jones summed up a gut-wrenching night that derailed his entire Snowball Derby weekend. Qualifying for the 2025 edition was unforgiving, and Jones was one of three NASCAR Cup Series drivers, alongside Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson, who failed to lock into the top 30 on Saturday evening. All three were forced into the Last Chance Qualifier, fighting for just four transfer spots in a stacked field.

Jones gave it everything he had, but the shortened LCQ due to rain worked against him. He clawed through traffic, made up ground, and still came up one heartbreaking position short, finishing 5th, ending his bid to advance. On the qualifying sheets, the damage was clear. Jones sat 41st overall, well outside the range to make Sunday’s starting lineup.

What makes this even tougher to swallow is Jones’ rich history at the Snowball Derby. He isn’t just another Cup driver dipping into short-track racing. He’s a two-time Derby champion. His career launched here.

Thirteen years ago, the then–16-year-old stunned the racing world by beating Kyle Busch to win the 2012 Snowball Derby. That moment changed everything; Busch promptly signed him for a slate of Truck Series races, opening the door to the career Jones has today.

But this weekend was a harsh reminder: the Derby doesn’t care about résumés or past glory. For Erik Jones, a combination of bad luck, bad timing, and brutal conditions left his Snowball Derby “destroyed” before he even had the chance to compete for the trophy he once lifted. Meanwhile, while Jones couldn’t, Kyle Busch did qualify with some drama.

Kyle Busch qualifies in the LCQ

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch qualified for the 58th annual Snowball Derby main event at Five Flags Speedway by dominating the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) on December 6, 2025, after a challenging initial qualifying session.

Rain delays pushed back the original 8 p.m. qualifying, creating tense conditions with dew, jet fuel drying the track, and a tight field of top super late model drivers.

In the LCQ, Busch unleashed a strong performance, winning decisively to lock into the 300-lap feature starting 31st behind pole-sitter Preston Peltier and his front-row partner Ty Majeski. This marks his return to the prestigious Pensacola event after five years, showcasing his short-track prowess despite a winless 2025 Cup season where he finished 21st in points.

“Gotta stay on the lead. That’s gonna be how we progress at the start of the race tomorrow,” Kyle Busch said in an interview. “Obviously, starting as deep as we are, you kind of want to ride and save your stuff, but you also gotta know that behind you, the leaders are coming. They can put you a lap down pretty quick and mess up your day in a hurry.”

Kyle Busch is a two-time Snowball Derby champion, having won the prestigious super late model event in 2001 and 2003. These victories early in his career helped establish his reputation as a dominant short-track racer, setting the stage for his success in NASCAR’s national series.

In many ways, the 2025 Snowball Derby return is not just another race for Kyle Busch. Rather, it’s a reset. A moment for Busch to reconnect with his roots, fight from the back, and remind the racing world that he’s still capable of delivering magic when the stakes are highest.