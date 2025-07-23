NASCAR Drivers Univocally Snub Modern Day Tech for Old School Race Preps Despite Restrictions

It’s no secret NASCAR isn’t what it used to be. And no, we’re not just talking about the Next Gen car. The sport has gone through a whirlwind of changes over the last couple of decades. Think everything from stage racing and playoff formats to road course overloads. Add in limited practice sessions, shorter races, simulator overload, and suddenly, the old-school vibe that once made NASCAR so raw and unpredictable feels like a faded memory.

Sure, the tech is more advanced, the data is sharper, and the rules are tighter. But is it all better? That’s up for debate. While fans debate aero packages and tire fall-off, some of today’s top drivers are quietly admitting something that sounds almost rebellious in today’s digital age. And no, it’s not what you think.

The unanimous preference for real track time in NASCAR

NASCAR’s 2025 season features significant tweaks to practice, testing, and simulation. Now, if we talk about simulation, then NASCAR has approved state-of-the-art simulators. Most notably, SimCraft’s APEX 6 GT for official Driver-in-the-Loop training. They highlighted its unique “physics-first” motion platform and its rave reviews from pro drivers for authentic “seat feel.” But many drivers recently expressed a lukewarm attitude about their effectiveness, citing monotony and limited real-world translation.

For instance, Joey Logano argues that in addition to the simulator issues, the on-track test times aren’t sufficient for the drivers to make any meaningful progress. The limited practice windows, often just 20 to 25 minutes with one set of tires and no real room for setup adjustments, don’t allow teams to learn much before heading straight into qualifying. “You’re not getting much out of them anymore,” he says. “So you get one test a year, right? I mean, all of them are shared.”

NASCAR has reined in testing to contain costs. Private, unsanctioned testing at national-series tracks is now strictly prohibited unless specifically authorized. Organizations advancing to the Playoffs face extra restrictions, limiting their access to tests at Playoff venues to only one session per track.

Similarly, Christopher Bell pointed out that simulator days are tedious and rarely productive: “Simulator days are the worst because it’s so monotonous…Most of the time, you can’t feel the changes.” Further, he said tire tests now focus on helping Goodyear develop a universal compound, giving teams even less opportunity for car setup innovation.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain expressed nostalgia for the high-volume test days of the past in place of simulator tests. “Get me a racecar on a racetrack. There is no adrenaline inside a building… I wish I had lived in those days because the kind of team I have, give us time and we will make our car better.” He reflected on how drivers once played a more hands-on role in building their own cars and were constantly testing mid-week at tracks like Kentucky, Nashville, or Charlotte. That era, Chastain feels, gave teams the edge to grind and improve.

While that’s that, racing has the NASCAR fans in a tight hold as the playoffs near.

NASCAR field heads to Indianapolis

As the dust settles from a string of unpredictable midseason races, NASCAR’s biggest stars and emerging underdogs now head to one of the sport’s most iconic stages. The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway! After last year’s successful return to the 2.5-mile oval, the 2025 edition brings extra weight. With 160 laps and a packed grandstand expected, several key storylines will define the weekend.

First, the spotlight shines on Ty Dillon vs. Ty Gibbs for the In-Season Challenge championship. The million-dollar decider pits one of the sport’s ultimate underdogs against a rising star from powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing. Dillon’s path filled with bracket-beating upsets contrasts sharply with Gibbs, who’s run a disciplined, fast campaign to secure his spot in the final.

Beyond the tournament, drivers on the playoff bubble enter Indianapolis knowing the Brickyard could make or break their postseason hopes. With just a handful of regular-season races left, the pressure is on for names like Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, and Daniel Suárez. Now, these guys need big results to secure playoff places amid a hyper-competitive field.

Defending Brickyard 400 winner Kyle Larson returns to arguably his best oval. He will be aiming to repeat last season’s dominant run and extend Hendrick Motorsports’ storied legacy at Indianapolis. Watch also for veterans like Denny Hamlin, who is hungry for another crown jewel victory. Plus, there are surprise contenders like Shane van Gisbergen, who continues to impress, adapting to American ovals.

As NASCAR’s best chase history and fortune around the legendary yard of bricks, the combination of legacy, playoff desperation, and a $1 million showdown guarantees drama at the Racing Capital of the World this Sunday.