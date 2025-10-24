NASCAR Executive Explains Why Multiple Media Partners Are Key to Growth Amidst Fan Outrage

Did you know that the Greenville 200 at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in 1971 was the first NASCAR race to be televised live from beginning to end? In addition to bringing stock car racing to television, that moment in history also marked the beginning of NASCAR’s long-standing partnership with broadcasting. Television contributed to the sport becoming a Sunday ritual for millions of fans, from ABC’s Wide World of Sports to CBS’s iconic coverage of the Daytona 500.

Since then, a lot of things have changed. Today, the viewers aren’t merely lounging on their couches and using a remote control. Rather, they are scrolling, streaming, and viewing highlights whenever they want. A younger generation grows up in the streaming era. These changes have forced NASCAR to reconsider its fan relations strategy in a society that prioritizes digital technology. And according to a top exec, that’s exactly why the sport’s future now depends on having multiple media partners.

NASCAR adapts to shifting media consumption

“I’d say content consumption patterns are changing. NASCAR or any other property has to adapt and change to those different content consumption patterns,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of media. The sport’s new $7.7 billion media rights deal beginning in 2025 reflects this evolution.

Partnering with broadcasters FOX, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, and Warner Bros.’ TNT, NASCAR aims to reach fans across traditional TV and the growing digital landscape. Prime Video will exclusively stream five midseason races, marking a first for NASCAR Cup Series events, targeting younger, digitally savvy viewers.

As you may know, longtime fans have been having issues with NASCAR’s decision to go streaming. The expensive and disjointed streaming strategy, which necessitates multiple paid subscriptions to obtain all racing content, has angered many fans. Some complain about losing access to services like in-car cameras that were previously available on less expensive apps, while others complain about the hassle of switching between platforms and the growing financial load.

However, Herbst defended NASCAR’s decision. “Netflix kind of changed the game. So, as more content was consumed on the Netflixes of the world, Amazon Prime Video, you start to see sports move over there as well.” NASCAR’s collaboration with Netflix through the documentary series “NASCAR: Full Speed” has helped attract new audiences by providing behind-the-scenes access. It averaged 3.4 million viewers for its first season.

The adoption of streaming by other sports shows a wider change in sports broadcasting, including the NFL and NBA. Younger viewers are responding favorably to NASCAR’s approach. According to recent data, although traditional TV ratings have struggled, streaming platform viewership within the 18–34 age group has grown dramatically for NASCAR.

For instance, NASCAR Cup Series races on Amazon Prime Video have averaged 2.27 million viewers across three events, down 21% from last year’s comparable FOX and FS1 broadcasts. However, younger demographics are tuning in more, with viewership up 32% among adults 18-34, 11% among 18-49, and 21% among 25-54, while audiences 55+ have dropped 40% year-over-year.

Herbst emphasized, “For NASCAR, or again, any major sports property, we had to find a way to make sure that we had media right partners that were growing from a scale and consumption perspective alongside us as a partner.” This multi-platform approach is designed to grow and diversify NASCAR’s fanbase, ensuring the sport’s long-term vitality and relevance in a rapidly evolving media world.

NASCAR’s Talladega viewership highlights playoff intensity

Talladega Superspeedway’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race attracted a sizable audience for NBC, which was indicative of the excitement and high stakes as drivers battled for a berth in the Championship 4. There were 2.556 million viewers of the YellaWood 500, a solid number in itself even if not the best. Although the ratings demonstrated NASCAR’s tenacity in the competitive sports world, it was only one of many major plot points highlighting the organization’s changing place in American sports.

Firstly, during the recent US Grand Prix weekend, NASCAR and Formula 1 faced off, reigniting the motorsport community’s argument over television ratings. Despite the challenge from Formula One’s worldwide appeal, NASCAR’s devoted fan base produced strong results, demonstrating the sport’s enduring popularity in its traditional heartland. Compared to NASCAR’s Talladega race, the F1 United States Grand Prix drew 1.5 million viewers, nearly a million fewer.

However, the same can’t be said for NASCAR when compared with US-based sports. Looking ahead, NASCAR announced a major schedule change that addresses direct competition with the NFL’s marquee event. The Daytona 500, historically held on Presidents’ Day weekend, will move to Sunday, February 21, 2027, avoiding a clash with Super Bowl LXI, scheduled for February 14 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The change aims to maximize exposure for “The Great American Race,” allowing fans ample time to plan trips and watch without the distraction of the Super Bowl. This move reflects NASCAR’s strategic scheduling efforts to optimize audience engagement in an increasingly crowded sports calendar. The adjustments also highlight how NASCAR balances tradition with modern media realities.

Concerns about how these changes would affect viewer engagement and viewership remain as the season approaches its dramatic conclusion at Martinsville and Phoenix, especially considering the diverse sports and entertainment landscape in which NASCAR competes. How will stock car racing develop in the future as a result of this harmony between audience desire, media evolution, and tradition? The contests in 2025 and beyond should provide interesting answers.