NASCAR Faces Backlash Over Short Track Exit Rumors as Fans Call It ‘Stupid’

Can a successful debut, enthusiastic fans, and a solid Cup weekend still fail to secure a long‑term spot on NASCAR’s calendar? Beyond its stated 2025 date, it is the issue that now hangs over Iowa Speedway’s future. Fans and insiders are uneasy because NASCAR has not yet revealed plans for 2026, despite a sell-out crowd and a solid on-track performance in the June 2024 Iowa Corn 350 premiere. Only the second Cup race has ever been contested at the track, and some fear it may be the last when it returns on August 3, 2025.

A hopeful image was presented by Iowa’s 2024 success, as Ryan Blaney led a dominant 201 laps to win the first Lincoln race and lauded the racing. However, as many express worries over capacity continue, one fan criticized the fact that official approval for 2026 has not yet been received, stating that even double Iowa’s sold-out capacity would not match the turnout in major cities. Powerhouse tracks are far more impressive than the venue, which can accommodate between 25-30,000 permanent fans. Denny Hamlin, a NASCAR driver, has openly defended keeping Iowa on the schedule by citing the state’s economic significance and enthusiastic fan base. He said, “The fans came out in great numbers last year here at this track… overall, I thought the crowd was great,” suggesting Iowa wasn’t just filling a calendar slot, but earning a role as a summertime staple.

In the meantime, NASCAR’s top leadership is emphasizing cities and sites that can improve their postseason standing as they transition to a rotation model for the Championship Weekend beginning in 2026. Under this new structure, short tracks like Iowa might come under investigation. The question today is whether NASCAR’s changing format and infrastructure will favor a track with tight corners and small capacity, rather than just audience numbers or regional significance. Iowa Speedway has made its case with Hamlin’s backing and a successful debut. Its future is far from assured, though, due to rumors and timetable changes, which make every move under scrutiny all the more significant.

Real worry and raw frustration as the 2025 NASCAR schedule unfolds — but 2026’s future remains uncertain.

For many fans, Iowa’s potential departure would be a double blow. One Reddit user summed it up bluntly: “Potentially no NASCAR and no IndyCar, oof.” After 2020, the circuit had already lost its IndyCar date; it regained it in 2022–2023 with Hy-Vee’s support, but lost it again in 2024. Fans are now afraid that history may repeat itself because of NASCAR’s track record of short-lived success and the uncertainty surrounding its long-term commitment.

Another fan compared Cup cars to IndyCars on the short oval, noting: “They look like boats going through many slower, tighter turns… Indy cars look quicker.” Arguably as subjective as, it illustrates how certain pieces of equipment fit Iowa’s particular configuration. While NASCAR’s heavier stock cars frequently look slow in the tighter corners despite excellent racing, IndyCars have more noticeable speed and agility on the 7/8-mile track.

Others tied their frustration to infrastructure limits. One fan wrote: “It would suck because Iowa has good racing. But I can eventually see NASCAR looking elsewhere because of the limited capacity.” It’s a fair concern. Even while Iowa sold out with 30,000 seats, it lacks the commercial appeal of places like Daytona, Las Vegas, or even mid-tier cities like Kansas. In addition to racing quality, NASCAR’s commercial strategy frequently depends on venue size, hospitality capacity, and TV effect. Several fans theorized Iowa might be sacrificed for other changes. “The extra road course slot… has to go somewhere… wonder if it will be Iowa [that loses out],” one wrote. A second Bristol date may be changed to a points-paying event in the Pacific Northwest, as the 2025 schedule already suggested. Short tracks with little infrastructure are fragile, and something needs to go if NASCAR hopes to keep six road courses.

This led others to criticize NASCAR’s loyalty to older venues with declining appeal. “Bristol and Martinsville need to lose a date… they have f—ing sucked the last few years besides one fluke race,” One user took to social media to complain about low attendance and lackluster short-track racing since the Next Gen car’s debut. However, legacy status and greater seating areas continue to protect certain tracks. Still, not all reactions were negative. Some see Iowa as a growth opportunity. “The track serves the Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota market extremely well… they need to repave it, add seats, add suites,” said one fan, echoing the view of drivers like Denny Hamlin, who has pushed for further investment in the venue. As NASCAR tries to expand beyond its Southern roots, fans believe Iowa can serve a critical role if given the chance.

Iowa’s 2026 status has not been addressed by NASCAR’s leadership, but the organization’s broader schedule changes, such as the implementation of a rotation format for the Championship weekend, indicate that nothing is set in stone. After a strong start and increasing fan support, Iowa Speedway has established its case. When the next timetable is released, it will become clear if it is sufficient to withstand commercial pressures and logistical rebalancing.