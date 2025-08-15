NASCAR Faces Fan Fury Over Dover’s All-Star Weekend Overhaul

NASCAR All-Star Races are anything but ordinary. Under the lights at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, drivers, crews, and fans come together for a night that blends throwback charm with bold new twists. The 0.625-mile short track, already steeped in decades of racing history, played host to a format unlike anything a NASCAR showpiece event had seen before, complete with extra laps, unique scoring wrinkles, and a wildcard element designed to shake up the running order when least expected.

Every moment feels charged, from the tense early laps to the dramatic closing stretch, as rivals jostle for position and crews gamble with strategy in pursuit of the $1 million prize, but now as NASCAR aims to complete and publish its 2026 cup schedule, the All-Star race is under fire and the fans aren’t happy with the choices.

Could Dover’s race spark Wilkesboro’s comeback?

As NASCAR works to lock in its 2026 Cup Series calendar, plans that once seemed set in stone are shifting in unexpected ways. Discussions behind the scenes have sparked a new round of speculation about where two of the sport’s most storied tracks will fit into the picture.

For months, it was widely believed that North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina would once again play host to the All-Star race, as it has since 2023. The idea fits neatly with tradition, a non-points showcase in May, one week before Memorial Day weekend, and matches the vision that had guided the schedules’ early draft. But then came a late twist.

Speedway Motorsports, which owns both North Wilkesboro and Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware, began weighing the possibility of shuffling the deck. The company’s control of both venues makes such a switch relatively simple from a logistical standpoint. And as for the potential change? Moving the All-Star race to Dover, which in turn could open the door for North Wilkesboro to reclaim a coveted Cup Series points race for the first time since 1996.

Whichever track gets the points date would likely see it slotted into the summer portion of the schedule, while the All-Star would keep its usual May slot, whether it is held on Dover’s one-mile concrete or North Wilkesboro’s historic short oval. NASCAR is ironing out next week for the official 2026 schedule release; nothing has been finalized yet.



If this happens, it would mark the next chapter in a remarkable turnaround for North Wilkesboro, a track once left to decay after losing both its Cup dates in the mid-90s when its aging facilities couldn’t keep pace with NASCAR’s rapid growth. Built in 1947 and beloved by fans, it was resurrected in part by a $40 million allocation from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which funded upgrades at three North Carolina tracks.

Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith spearheaded the modernization, paving the way for NASCAR’s All-Star return in 2023 and fueling hopes for a full-time points race.

For Dover, the shift would bring the All-Star Spotlight to a venue steeped in its own history. Hosting premier series racing events since 1969 and acquired by Speedway Motorsports in 2021 for $131.5 million, the Monster Mile has also earned a reputation for delivering high-speed drama.

If the current conversations become reality, 2026 could be the year both tracks step into fresh rules, one reclaiming its place in the championship hunt, the other taking center stage in the NASCAR annual exhibition.

NASCAR fans sound off on losing Dover to the All-Star format

The idea of moving the All-Star race to Dover hasn’t exactly landed well with NASCAR fans on Reddit, especially those who have spent years making the trip to the Monster Mile. One of the first issues raised was simple logistics. “Got to be a daytime All-Star race because Dover has no lights,” one fan pointed out, while another offered a tongue-in-cheek solution: “Add lights to the cars.” For them, the All-Star weekend should feel like a spectacle, and a mid-afternoon race just wouldn’t carry the same energy.

Beyond the scheduling, there is a deeper frustration over what the All-Star race is meant to be. One fan went on a long rant saying, “The point of this race is that it SHOULD be rotated to different venues, but Dover wouldn’t have been number one on my list. Also, is SMI actively trying to kill this track? Feels like it if so.” That suspicion of Speedway Motorsports’ intentions occurred throughout the discussion, with one blunt comment reading, “Oh they really do want to kill off this track huh.”

Long-time Dover loyalists took the news the hardest. One fan didn’t hold back, “As someone who’s gone to Dover for 25 years: f— this. You took away our second race and now you’re taking away the remaining points race for the fucking All-Star race? Plus, Dover is good on long runs!!! A fucking short run All-Star race will suck.”

Another compared the idea to the Xfinity Series’ much-maligned experiment: “It’ll be like those Xfinity heat races everybody prefers to forget.” Others pointed the finger squarely at the tracks’ owner, saying, “Blame SMI. For the most part, they can do whatever they want with that race.”

For some, Dover’s emotional attachment is impossible to separate from the debate. One fan admitted, “Dover was the first race I ever went to in 95 when I was 9. I would be heartbroken if this ends up happening.” While another reluctantly offered an alternative sacrifice: “As much as I hate to say it, I’d rather lose a second Bristol or Martinsville race than see another track rot.”

Even the short and sharp responses like, “Bruh, just sack the f—— spring Bristol race and leave Dover alone.” Carry the same core message. Fans don’t want to see Dover’s only points race replaced by an exhibition.