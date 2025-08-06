NASCAR Faces Fan Revolt Over Austin Hill Playoff Waiver Despite Suspension for Intentional Crash

“When you intentionally wreck somebody, we don’t realize that could k— that person,” Mark Martin said a week ago. The NASCAR Hall of Famer was referring to the smoking conflict that Austin Hill sparked with Aric Almirola in Indianapolis. NASCAR slapped Hill with a one-week suspension penalty. Even Denny Hamlin applauded the judicial call, which set an example: “It just takes one driving penalty to get the field’s attention.”

However, not even a week has passed since the penalty, and NASCAR has already lightened it. Several arguments streamed forth from Richard Childress, and one of them must have clicked. This set the stage for yet another flurry of excitement in the NASCAR fan base.

NASCAR lets off Austin Hill conditionally

What Richard Childress’ Xfinity driver did was emotionally charged. With under ten laps left for the Pennzoil 250 race, Aric Almirola lightly nudged Austin Hill’s bumper. Hill did not let that go, as he steered into Almirola’s right-rear bumper, hooking him head-first and into the wall. This egregious act prompted alarm bells across the community. However, Childress ferociously defended his driver, comparing his actions with Austin Cindric, who right-hooked Ty Dillon at COTA’s Cup Series race this year. Cindric was just docked 50 points and fined $50,000, a far lesser penalty than Hill’s suspension. However, NASCAR has already changed that narrative.

NASCAR Xfinity rolled out the news on X: “NEWS: NASCAR has granted @_AustinHill a waiver to remain eligible for the 2025 #NASCARPlayoffs.” Austin Hill missed the Iowa Xfinity Series race due to his suspension, and Austin Dillon wheeled the No. 21 Chevrolet. According to the NASCAR rulebook, any driver who misses a race is supposed to miss the playoffs – and NASCAR just lightened Hill’s penalty. However, this is just a conditional respite.

Due to a rule change established ahead of the 2025 campaign, Austin Hill will forfeit the 21 playoff points he had earned through the opening 21 races. He will also be ineligible to receive any additional playoff points through the Xfinity Series’ regular-season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sept. 6. Presently, Hill is preparing for his return to competition on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, where he has one top 20 finish in three starts. Diehard fans will be looking up to a near-impossible comeback, as Hill simply cannot afford to have bad race days.

Other fans, however, were in a battle. Some chided the authorities for being utterly indecisive in the penalty, while some saw it coming.

Protests ring out in the NASCAR community

Last year, Kyle Larson also received a waiver for missing a race. However, his case was thoroughly unique. He entered the Double, and rain delays prevented him from starting the Coca-Cola 600 race. Others have received waivers mainly for medical reasons, like Erik Jones missing out on Dover last year or Kyle Busch’s race absence in 2015. Hence, one fan questioned why NASCAR let off Austin Hill easily: “How so? Medical issues? Nope. What other issues require him to be granted a waiver?”

Another fan smelled foul play in this recent announcement. Richard Childress’ team is already shrouded in controversy, considering Austin Dillon’s bump-and-run in Richmond and Kyle Busch‘s failing stats. So the fan wrote, “What did that cost you Richard???. Remember when your teams used to EARN championships, NOT buy them……”

Others aimed their guns at NASCAR. The one-week suspension penalty is considered to be the worst of them all. And given that Austin Hill is still bearing the brunt of it, that is, losing all his hard-earned playoff points, restoring his playoff eligibility makes little difference. So one fan wrote, “Then wtf is the point of the rule if youre just going to waive it every time?” Somebody else countered cutting Hill any kind of slack. Notoriously known for his rowdy actions, the fan believes an example should be made nonetheless. They wrote, “I’m sorry, but if you get suspended, you shouldn’t get a waiver. (yes I know he still starts the playoffs with zero playoff points, but still).”

Another fan alluded to Austin Dillon’s penalty in Richmond last year. The RCR Cup driver dumped Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano to win at a short track, where speeds are considerably less. So logically, Dillon should have received a waiver rather than Austin Hill, who messed up in Indianapolis. The fan wrote, “Then Austin Dillion should have been granted the fucking waiver and Dillion did it at a short track not a speedway. Hill and RC are the biggest crybabies of the year 😂 i’m sorry but Hill shouldn’t even be in the playoffs after the stunt in Indy but that’s my opinion.”

Evidently, the crowd response is not particularly in favor of Austin Hill’s side. Nevertheless, things will still be tough for Hill and his team for the rest of the 2025 season.