NASCAR Faces Major Charlotte Weather Threat as Washout Chance Puts Chase Race at Risk

NASCAR’s return to Charlotte Motor Speedway brings three championship battles and plenty of pressure across its national series. In Trucks, the new leader Kaden Honeycutt looks to protect his 37-point lead over Layne Riggs, while O’Reilly Series contender and 2025 champion Jesse Love needs a turnaround as he trails Sheldon Creed by 21 points. In Cup, Kyle Larson heads to the Bank of America 400 holding a 40-point advantage over Denny Hamlin.

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But with NASCAR returning to Charlotte’s traditional oval for the first time since 2017, rain could become the biggest storyline of the weekend, threatening all three series’ schedules.

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Friday

Friday offers the most favorable weather window of NASCAR’s Charlotte weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 76°F (24°C). The National Weather Service forecasts northeast winds around 6 mph, while temperatures are expected to fall to approximately 57°F (14°C) overnight. The chance of rain remains very low during the day, although cloud cover will increase after sunset.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will open the weekend with practice at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:05 p.m. The Ecosave 200 is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, giving teams several opportunities to prepare before the opening race. With no significant daytime rainfall currently expected, the forecast is favorable for completing all three sessions without weather-related interruptions.

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Saturday

Saturday’s forecast is considerably more concerning. Temperatures are expected to reach around 64°F to 70°F (18°C to 21°C), with a 40% chance of rain after 11 a.m. as reported by the National Weather Service forecast. That probability rises to 90% overnight. Another forecast predicts a 90% chance of rain during the day, with northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts reaching 35 mph.

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That timing is particularly troublesome for NASCAR, which has O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET and qualifying at 11:35 a.m. Cup Series practice follows at 1 p.m., with qualifying set for 2:05 p.m. The Blue Cross NC 300 is then scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. If showers arrive as forecast, all three sessions could face interruptions or delays.

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Sunday

Sunday presents the biggest weather concern of the weekend. The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possible thunderstorms, with an 80% chance of precipitation and a high near 76°F (24°C). Temperatures could drop to around 62°F (17°C) overnight.

The forecast calls for showers before 8 a.m., more rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and additional showers or thunderstorms after 2 p.m. That places the scheduled 3 p.m. ET start of the Bank of America 400 directly within a period of elevated rain risk. Although conditions could improve during the evening, the forecast leaves open the possibility of a delayed start or interruptions during the race.

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Rain has already disrupted NASCAR’s 2026 season

Rain has repeatedly forced NASCAR to adjust its plans during the 2026 season, and Charlotte has already experienced a particularly difficult weather weekend.

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In May, persistent rain washed out Cup Series qualifying ahead of the Coca-Cola 600, forcing NASCAR to determine the starting lineup using its rule book. The weather also disrupted Truck, O’Reilly, and Cup Series activities at the track. In fact, the weather brought a red flag and ended the Cup race 27 laps early.

Nashville faced similar problems the following weekend. Rain canceled Cup Series qualifying on Saturday. Similarly, Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 was delayed by inclement weather before getting underway later than scheduled.

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The repeated disruptions have made weather a significant factor in the 2026 campaign. Canceled qualifying sessions can force NASCAR to set lineups through alternative procedures, while race delays and red flags complicate team schedules and track operations. With rain threatening Charlotte again, teams could face another weekend in which flexibility becomes essential.