NASCAR Faces Shocking Fallout From Fans as Everyone Is Fuming Over Mexico Debacle

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez has already been the setting for landmark NASCAR moments. Daniel Suárez’s breakthrough Xfinity Series win at The Chilango 150, becoming the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR national-series race on home soil, and Shane van Gisbergen’s inaugural Cup Series victory in the Viva México 250 have cemented Mexico City’s place in NASCAR history. These outcomes highlighted both local talent triumphing in front of passionate fans and international drivers mastering the unique, high-altitude, complex road-course challenge.

Yet the event struggled to meet core fan expectations, as many pointed to steep baseline ticket pricing bundled into rigid multi-day packages, an F1-style promotional model that clashed with NASCAR’s blue-collar traditions, and limited budget-friendly fan experiences, factors that left grandstands visibly under filled and grassroots supporters feeling sidelined. This disconnect between historic on-track victories and the fan experience underpins the fallout that followed.

Behind the headlines celebrating international milestones, NASCAR leadership maintained that attendance and local enthusiasm met targets. As NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy said. “Just being in a country with 90 million people and over 20 million people in the larger Mexico City metro alone, not in and of itself, this is a success.” Executives cited strong ticket sales and successful partnerships with OCESA, framing Mexico City as a stepping stone for global growth. Kennedy highlighted Mexico City as a strategic expansion. He noted they are “very hopeful to be back” despite not committing to 2026 yet, emphasizing, “We’re happy with the turnout.” However, many loyal fans perceived a sharp contrast between these statements and the reality they witnessed.

There was another side to this story, which is from the lens of a race fan. Empty seats, high out-of-pocket costs, and fewer accessible fan zones than expected. Social media posts about steep multi-day package pricing and limited grassroots fan engagement led to frustration. NASCAR’s optimistic statements, citing high local attendance percentages, rang hollow when compared with fans’ own reports of ticket costs and restricted access. This mismatch between official narratives and on-the-ground sentiment forms the core of the backlash.

One Reddit user highlighted the discontent. “I attended this weekend and I did expect a bigger crowd but I understood with the high ticket prices.” That pointed remark signals the mood among many fans and leads directly into unpacking the wider fallout.

NASCAR fans reveal the harsh reality of the international race in Mexico

Fans immediately seized on ticket pricing as a central gripe, noting that many paid upward of $60 per day for grandstand seats in Mexico City. From discussions on “The Teardown” podcast to Reddit threads, the consensus was that baseline prices felt steep compared to domestic short-track events, where one-day tickets at venues like Richmond Raceway start around $70 but often include concessions such as allowing personal coolers and tailgating. This frustration underlies comments like “The Teardown did mention it. Jeff meant that the cheapest tickets were $60+, which he mentioned was too much. He mentioned the ticket prices probably hurt attendance.” Fans argued that those costs, combined with mandatory multi-day packages, discouraged casual or budget-conscious attendees, leaving visible gaps in grandstands despite NASCAR’s declarations of “strong sales.”

Alongside pricing complaints, came a broader sense that mainstream media downplayed negative feedback. Many voiced sentiments such as “No media will say anything negative. They never do.” This was the theme with the Street Race in Chicago, but after two years, there are calls that NASCAR is going to be done with the Windy City and is on the lookout for a new market. Although drivers were often crowded by the fans outside the venues and the pit road, the attendance didn’t seem to back the storyline that was depicted ahead of the event.

Cost concerns agreed with the commentary on accessibility. “People are willing to watch racing if it’s cheap and close by. If they were $50-$90 tickets, I’m sure they would’ve sold buckets more and filled the stands.” Two months ago, a fan received an e-mail wherein they were granted an additional two tickets to the grandstands, and the instant reaction to that was that the fan asked for a refund. Not sure if NASCAR was directly involved with the ticketing process, it looked like they tried to manufacture the fan attendance, and even that didn’t work out in their favor.

Beyond pricing and media coverage, fans critiqued the event’s promotional approach. “I agree, but the promoter tried to price it like F1, and it didn’t work, and I was passionate about the event and saw the lack of efforts being put into it. NASCAR outsourced the promoter, and it seemed to backfire. My trip was also to explore the city regardless of how the event turned out.” Fans weren’t questioning the event, but the massive disparity in how NASCAR treated this race from the regular ones. Perhaps they could’ve kept a close tab on how the fan packages and ticket pricing were treated.

If NASCAR is to stage another international event, they will have to carve their own path and not follow in F1’s footsteps. At least when it comes to fan engagement and ticket pricing.