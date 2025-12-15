NASCAR Faces Uncomfortable Reality as Grassroot Racing Series Rejects Its Formula, Claims Insider

Most say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but in this case, grassroots racing has one-upped NASCAR in a big way. The current playoff, which has taken the NASCAR community by storm, has been one of the hottest topics of the year. With critics like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott among those calling for a return to a full-season point-paying system, the 2026 playoff format appears headed for change.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But grassroots racing, the very foundation of NASCAR, chose a different path and stuck to its own vision. Now, one NASCAR insider can’t help but applaud the series for breaking away from NASCAR’s approach.

Kenny Wallace didn’t hold back. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran and ex-FOX broadcaster couldn’t help but cheer for Team Grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always been monkey see monkey do business,” Kenny Wallace said. “NASCAR comes up with these ideas and then a lot of the short tracks copy what NASCAR does. I will say this is the first time I’ve seen it be the opposite. This is the first time where I’ve seen a short track series say, “Nope, we’re making the move before NASCAR does. We’re going to—we’re going back to normal format next year.”

Since 2023, the Lucas Oil Late Model Series has followed a chase-style playoff format, borrowing heavily from NASCAR‘s elimination-driven approach.

Under the system, drivers earned points during the regular season to qualify for a championship showdown, after which points were reset and the title was decided over the closing races with an emphasis on wins, consistency, and high-pressure moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal was clear: heighten urgency, manufacture drama, and keep the championship battle alive until the very end, much like the NASCAR playoff model. But that experiment is now coming to an end.

“For the 2026 season, we’re gonna return to a traditional points format for next year and go away from the Chase format. So we’ve tried something. We wanted to elevate our program,” Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series director Rick Schwallie announced, confirming a significant shift in direction for one of dirt racing’s premier tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Championship Nov 2, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 11 leads Kyle Larson 5 during the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251102_mjr_su5_020

This return to roots aligns with other major motorsports series. IndyCar awards its champion based on cumulative points across the entire season, explicitly rejecting a NASCAR-style playoff despite promoter interest, as confirmed by president Doug Boles.

Formula 1 also runs a straight, season-long points race, paying 25 points for a win down to 1 point for 10th, with no mid-year resets or eliminations, so the title goes to the driver who is consistently the best over the whole calendar, rather than just the hottest at the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why Lucas Oil’s move back to a full-season championship fits a wider motorsports bias toward rewarding week-to-week consistency, in contrast to NASCAR’s deliberately volatile, playoff-style format that leans into jeopardy and late-season chaos.

Under the traditional format, every race carries equal weight, rewarding seasonal consistency, durability, and adaptability, core values deeply rooted in dirt racing.

For Wallace, the solution lies at the grassroots level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, a shout-out to the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series for doing something on their own instead of following what NASCAR does. And that leads me to this. That’s how far NASCAR has fallen. That’s how wounded NASCAR is,” he admitted.

Rather than relying on short, high-stakes stretches, championships are won through sustained performances across the entire schedule. As a result, the move for 2026 feels less like a step backward and more like a return to the series’ foundation.

Recently, NASCAR has been embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit throughout the year. And with it, it brought some ugly truths about NASCAR leadership, like Steve Phelps calling Richard Childress a “stupid redneck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid all this, Kenny Wallace believes that it’s time to change a few things around in that department.

Wallace names leaders who could potentially save NASCAR

Kenny Wallace has voiced concerns about NASCAR’s current leadership amid the ugly lawsuit drama, stressing the need for experienced voices paired with fresh thinking to help navigate ongoing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed to Mark Martin and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt‘s daughter, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, as two figures he believes could bring meaningful change.

According to Wallace, both would be better equipped than outsiders to address NASCAR’s issues, with Martin in particular showing an ability to recognize problems before they become widely apparent.

“I didn’t see it… My defense was that I didn’t think it was a big deal cuz we went for years and nobody said a thing about it. And then all of a sudden this year, Mark came up and said, ‘There’s a reason those old NASCAR races on YouTube get such a big viewership, ’” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that didn’t stop there; the 61-year-old veteran praised Earnhardt Miller’s leadership and analytical skills, citing her experience managing race teams, sponsorships, and personnel.

He also highlighted Mark Martin’s business background, shaped by his father’s trucking operation, which gave him early exposure to the business side of racing.

He emphasized that these fresh perspectives are crucial for NASCAR’s future.

“That’s what (bring a fresh perspective with a fresh mind) Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Mark Martin could do for NASCAR,” he admitted. “While we dream that they would be great for NASCAR, I don’t think he’d want that job. Us fans, we’d love it. But I think both of them, I think Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Mark Martin are millionaires over and over as it is right now…”

However, Wallace acknowledged that neither may want the burden of a full-time leadership role, given their financial success and current lifestyles.

Instead, he suggested they could still contribute as advisors, offering insight through occasional discussions without taking on the day-to-day pressures of NASCAR management. Only time will tell if this idea comes to life.