NASCAR Fan Guide Martinsville: Tailgating, Camping, Events, Cooler Policy, Parking & Track Prohibitions

Have confirmed plans to spend the weekend at Martinsville Speedway? Then you already know that it’s not just about the race, but the full experience. From early-morning tailgates to packed campgrounds and buzzing fan zones, Martinsville does things its own way. But before you load up the cooler and hit the road, there are a few must-know rules and tips. Here’s your complete NASCAR race fan guide to making the most of race weekend without any surprises.

Tailgating at Martinsville: A tradition like no other

Tailgating at Martinsville Speedway isn’t just a pre-race activity. It’s part of the culture. Think less “parking lot hangout” and more full-blown family reunion. Fans show up early, often claiming the same spots year after year, setting up grills, tents, and TVs hours before engines fire. The atmosphere is welcoming, loud, and full of energy, with longtime groups mingling with first-timers.

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If you’re planning to join in, arrive early to secure a good spot and be mindful of space. Most fans bring portable grills, folding chairs, and plenty of food. Just remember to clean up your area. Respect for the community is a big part of what keeps this tradition alive.

Camping options

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Camping at Martinsville Speedway is a full-on experience, with multiple options to fit every kind of fan. Spots include the North Lot, South Lot, Campground Entrance, General Admission areas, Turn 3, Crossing’s Corner, Hillside, Champion’s Overlook, and the Backstretch. Depending on where you set up, you’ll find a mix of grass and paved sites, with some offering hookups while others keep it simple.

Space sizes typically range from 18′ x 40′ to 20′ x 50′ and 18′ x 45′, depending on the location. Quiet hours run from 11 PM to 7 AM, so late-night parties need to wind down on time. And like any good campground, respect is key. Be mindful of neighbors, keep things clean, and maintain responsible behavior throughout the weekend.

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Parking

Parking at Martinsville Speedway is generally well-organized, with ample space available. However, arriving early can make a huge difference, especially on race day. Traffic builds up quickly, and the best spots tend to fill fast. Fans are required to park only in their assigned spaces, so it’s important to follow your designated area closely.

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Any additional companion or guest vehicles must be directed to overflow parking at Lot 8. Also, keep in mind that all personal property (including your tow or companion vehicle) must fit within your allotted space. Planning ahead and sticking to guidelines will help ensure a smooth, stress-free race day experience.

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Weekend events

Race weekend at Martinsville Speedway is stacked from start to finish, offering something for every kind of fan.

Friday, March 27, 2026 (7:30 PM): The Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 brings the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour back to life at Martinsville. Expect pure, old-school racing as 600-horsepower open-wheel modifieds thunder around the half-mile in tight, aggressive battles.

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Saturday, March 28, 2026 (3:30 PM): The NFPA 250 features the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, delivering 250 laps of bumping, beating, and short-track intensity. With general admission seating and free entry for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult), it’s one of the most fan-friendly events of the weekend.

Sunday, March 29, 2026 (3:30 PM): The main event, the Cook Out 400, puts the spotlight on the NASCAR Cup Series. This is where the sport’s biggest stars go head-to-head, delivering the kind of drama only Martinsville can produce.

Check out the complete Martinsville weekend schedule here.

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Cooler policy

Martinsville Speedway understands that race day isn’t complete without your favorite snacks and drinks. Fans are allowed to bring soft-sided coolers, but there’s a catch! They must be no larger than 14 x 14 x 14 inches. That means you can still pack your go-to game-day treats and non-alcoholic beverages, just without the oversized setups. It’s a fair balance between convenience and crowd control. And if you run out or want to switch things up, the track’s concession stands have plenty of food and drink options to keep you going all day.

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Track prohibitions

Before heading into Martinsville Speedway, it’s important to know what’s not allowed. The track enforces a list of prohibited items to ensure safety and a smooth experience for everyone. Hard-sided coolers, oversized bags, glass containers, and outside alcohol are typically not permitted. Weapons of any kind, drones, and laser pointers are also strictly banned.

Additionally, items that can obstruct view, like large umbrellas or tall structures, may be restricted in seating areas. If you’re unsure about something, it’s always better to leave it behind or check with track guidelines beforehand. A quick double-check can save you time at the gate and keep your race day hassle-free.

Parting thoughts

A weekend at Martinsville Speedway is as much about the experience as it is about the racing. From tailgates and campgrounds to on-track action and fan-friendly policies, there’s something happening at every corner of the venue. A little planning goes a long way. Know the rules, pack smart, and arrive early. Do that, and you’re set for a smooth, memorable NASCAR weekend.