NASCAR’s Massive Daytona 500 Announcement Triggers Outrage as Fans ‘Trash’ Pre-Race Event

It has been over two months since NASCAR’s championship finales. The 2025 season was capped off with cheers and heartbreaks, as fans did not get to see some coveted drivers win titles. Nevertheless, the New Year brings with it fresh possibilities and dreams. And the Daytona 500 is the perfect starter pack for a revamped 2026 campaign. However, fans’ excitement level dropped a little after a recent announcement.

NASCAR hauls in country music star

“As announced during the 49ers-Eagles game on FOX as part of the promotion of the Daytona 500 … Miranda Lambert will do the prerace concert for the Daytona 500,” NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted on X.

The 68th running of the Great American Race will witness Miranda Lambert, a three-time Grammy Award winner, performing at the pre-race concert. Lambert boasts a host of achievements. She earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, over 80 prestigious awards, and countless RIAA certifications, and was named to the TIME100 list honoring the world’s 100 most influential people. She has performed alongside Leon Bridges, the B-52s, Loretta Lynn, Enrique Iglesias, and Sheryl Crow.

“To have this level of talent with an artist such as Miranda Lambert performing our pre-race concert adds an incredible amount of energy for the 68th running of the DAYTONA 500,” said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President. “Her powerhouse vocals and passion for music are the perfect mix to represent the prestige of this event. Get ready for the thunder of country music before we wave the green flag, and engines roar to kick off the 2026 season!”

In addition to Miranda Lambert’s musical performance, comedian Bert Kreischer will also be part of the pre-race bash for the Daytona 500. He will headline the inaugural Full Throttle Festival. Kreischer’s program will be held at the Ocean Center Convention Center in Daytona Beach on Feb. 14. It will also have live musical performances by legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Diplo’s country music project “Diplo Present Thomas Wesley,” and breakout country artist ERNEST.

However eclectic this pre-race festival seems, fans focused on one aspect. And it involved a whole lot of disappointment.

Fans call out NASCAR’s choice

“Be cool if NASCAR could tap into some current day superstars for pre race concerts,” wrote one fan in response to the sport’s Miranda Lambert concert announcement. In previous years, the Daytona 500 had witnessed Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Luke Combs, Jon Bon Jovi, and so many more. And admittedly, their arrival carried more weight, hence fans’ disappointment for the 2026 guest. Another fan boldly claimed that it would be a “trash concert.”

Others in the community listed their preferences for NASCAR. Although the 2026 guest musician has been confirmed, maybe executives could take note for future reference. “Was hoping for Bad Bunny or Lil’ Wayne,” somebody wrote, clearly with a taste for rap music. Another fan also dropped his favorite names: “Was hoping for Leon Thomas or Pooh Shiesty. Devastated!”

Somebody else wrote that if NASCAR wants country, it should seek bigger names. William Lee Apostol, better known as Billy Strings by his stage name, figured large in this suggestion. “Would rather hear some real outlaw country. Too many good outlaw choices out there today to choose a pop country singer… make the call to Billy Strings,” the fan wrote.

Clearly, NASCAR’s announcement could not achieve its purpose. The hype for the Daytona 500 went down a little; nevertheless, let’s wait and see what turns out at the grand race.