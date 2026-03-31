NASCAR Fans Back Richard Childress’ Heir As Fix to Restore RCR’s Fading Legacy

Richard Childress’ legacy cannot be understated, but in recent years, his racing team has not had all that success. The team looks far from what it used to be, and many are calling for a major leadership change.

Fans back Richard Childress’ exit over the arrival of a close ally to lead RCR

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During the 1990s, Richard Childress Racing won 37 Cup races, 35 of which came at the hand of Dale Earnhardt Sr. In the next decade, that number was cut down to less than half of what it was as RCR won 16 races in the 2000s. But in the next decade, that number remained the same, 16 wins in the 2010s, instead of going up. In the current decade, the 2020s, the team has won 10 races.

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However, their failure in recent years has led Kyle Busch to publicly express his frustrations. RCR’s current state was encapsulated in the recent weekend at Martinsville, where all three of their entries qualified outside the top 20 and finished the race inside the top 20, with Busch being vocal about their shortcomings. All of this made a section of NASCAR fans wonder if RCR needed a change of leadership, and if the person to succeed Richard Childress was already inside the organisation.

The person in the subject is Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 car and the grandson of Richard Childress. It’s worth mentioning that not only is Dillon being groomed for a future at RCR in a bigger role, but he is also the owner-operator of the Carolina Cowboys.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 15, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) before the start of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

One fan claimed that RCR’s woes won’t change until Dillon is made boss. “It’s not gonna change until pop pop hands over the keys to a Dillon,” the fan wrote. Another expressed their faith in the 2018 Daytona 500 winner as they wrote, “I actually think Austin will do good things with the company.”

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A fan expressed their faith in Dillon because of his role in the Carolina Cowboys. “Austin has proven success in running a pro bullriding team, and I also think he’s in tune with how things are more ‘modern’, a step with which RC just isn’t capable of,” the fan wrote.

Another fan wondered if the thing holding back RCR is its leadership, as they wrote, “I think if/when leadership change takes place, RCR does have the ability to grow and succeed. I don’t think it will happen prior to that change though,” the fan wrote.

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Another fan wondered if the whole organisation needed a change, literally and figuratively. “Honestly, I think they need to leave Welcome. It’s just too far to attract top-tier shop talent with everyone in the Charlotte area, which prevents new brains and opinions from coming in,” the fan wrote.

Austin Dillon certainly has what it takes to take over the reins from his grandfather; after all, Childress has been training him for that over the years.

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Dillon is being tested by his grandfather Childress

In an interview from earlier this year, Richard Childress opened up on how he plans for his family members to be more involved in RCR.

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“I think that Austin, Ty, Mike, Dylan, and our family can help carry that legacy on and build it stronger. I don’t know the future of RCR. You never know.” Childress said.

Speaking specifically about Austin Dillon, the RCR boss said he put the #3 in charge of the Cowboys so he could gauge his skills in dealing with drivers, agents, and a sanctioning body.

Interestingly, Austin Dillon also spoke about one day being involved in a bigger role at RCR. During a conversation on the Dale Jr. Download, Dillon claimed that his exposure to the competition side of RCR and spending his whole life there, he has an awareness of what is good and what can be improved.

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“I think I can directly get in there and make our competition side that much better. I know our trends,” he said.

While Dillon being around the team helps, the pressure that comes with the role is going to be tough to manage. However, he has the best mentor in the business, and if he takes over, Dillon could probably help RCR return to their former glory.