NASCAR Fans Can’t Hide Excitement as Veteran Driver Unveils 2026 Schedule

The NASCAR offseason has always had a way of dropping surprises when fans least expect them. And this time, it’s the return story of a certain journeyman racer. After years of part-time starts, substitute roles, and underdog charges, a familiar face with unfinished business is officially gearing up for a full-season comeback in 2026. And judging by the reactions, the racing world couldn’t be more ready to welcome Josh Bilicki.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to drive for SS Greenlight Racing full-time in 2026 in the newly branded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series,” Bilicki said of his NASCAR 2026 schedule.

“I’ve driven for SS Greenlight Racing on several occasions in the past and have seen the potential here. Having the opportunity to be at the track every weekend creates the consistency needed to move this No. 07 team forward, and I’m excited for that challenge. I’m really thankful to Bobby Dotter and the entire team for this opportunity and look forward to Daytona in a few short months!” Bilicki continued.

Bilicki formally begins a new phase of his NASCAR career, taking a full-time seat with SS GreenLight Racing after three and a half seasons of part-time grinding with DGM Racing, frequently outperforming in underdog equipment.

In addition to nearly 250 appearances in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series, Bilicki has a unique distinction, finishing in the top 10 in each of the three at least once. As they strive for long-term growth, SS GreenLight Racing believes he is the ideal fit for the No. 07 Chevrolet because of his depth and experience.

Founded in 2001 by former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has spent two decades competing with grit, even breaking through with a memorable victory at Auto Club Speedway with Cole Custer. Now, Dotter is betting on Bilicki’s racing prowess and consistency to elevate the organization through the upcoming year. And with the announcement of his NASCAR 2026 schedule, the spotlight shifts to the fans, whose reactions to the driver’s return have been anything but calm.

Bilicki’s return sparks mixed but hopeful reactions

For many fans, Josh Bilicki’s move to SS GreenLight Racing wasn’t just another Silly Season shuffle. Instead, it was a moment they’d been waiting for years.

“He’s finally full time again. I just wish he was in a more competitive ride cuz he definitely has the talent,” one fan put it bluntly.

And they aren’t wrong. The last time Bilicki ran a full O’Reilly Series schedule was all the way back in 2018 with JP Motorsports. By the time he straps into the No. 07 at Daytona in 2026, it will have been eight long seasons since he last had a full-time shot. That gap only amplifies how significant this moment truly is.

For the unintiated, GreenLight Racing and Bilicki have a relationship going back to 2021. They’ve united on a part-time schedule in the last few years in the O’Reilly Series. Of course, fans didn’t shy away from calling out the realities of the move. One reaction summed it up with some humor and honesty.

“It’s a bit of a turd car, but he has earned a full season opportunity.”

Even that came with a friendly jab. If Mando Deodorant stays on board with DGM, they may need to update their ads. The brand made its NASCAR debut with Bilicki at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, 2025, and its support had become part of Bilicki’s identity in the garage.

Other fans highlighted the grind behind the scenes.

“Maybe not an upgrade, but being there every week counts for something. The SSGLR guys do work really hard to put together a decent car with what they have to work with,” a netizen wrote.

SS GreenLight Racing has long been considered a lower-tier organization, one that survives on determination, resourcefulness, and a work ethic that often outweighs its budget. Fans know that, and they respect it.

GreenLight had Garrett Smithley in the No. 14 for most of the season this year. He achieved a top-10 at Daytona in the summer. On the other hand, the No. 7 earned a top-10 finish at the Daytona season opener. Alex Labbe had a good ride in the car for COTA, Mexico City, and Chicago.

Still, supporters believe Bilicki brings something you can’t buy: heart.

“I don’t know what he really needs to be competitive, but he definitely has the drive. Man wants to be in the sport.”

And there’s truth there too. While Bilicki is still chasing his first national-series win, his résumé shows grit: one Cup Series top-10, four O’Reilly Series top-10s, and two in Trucks.

So with a full-time ride and a fresh start, fans are hopeful yet realistic. SSGLR may not be a powerhouse, but consistency can open doors.