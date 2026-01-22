NASCAR Fans Celebrate as Jack Roush Makes History With Second Bill France Award

Few figures have impacted NASCAR as much as Jack Roush, and now the sport is tipping its hat to him. Nicknamed “The Cat in the Hat,” Roush became famous for spotting raw talent and turning it into superstardom. The 83-year-old founder of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing will receive his second-ever Bill France award, and the fans cannot help but pour in all the love. NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France summed it up best, praising the Kentucky native.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For decades, Jack Roush has helped move NASCAR forward while staying true to what makes the sport special,” France said. “He has built championship-caliber teams and developed generations of drivers and leaders. Jack’s legacy extends far beyond victories, leaving a mark throughout the sport and reflecting the enduring impact this award was created to honor.”

NASCAR honoured legendary team owner and motorsport innovator Roush with the Bill France Award of Excellence, the highest distinction the sport can bestow. It recognizes not just decades of success but his relentless commitment to competition, innovation, and leadership at NASCAR’s highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019, Roush launched Roush Racing (now RFK Racing) in 1988 and wasted no time turning it into a powerhouse.

Over the years, his team has captured multiple national series championships and piled an astounding 331 combined wins across NASCAR’s three national series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. The honour comes during the 50th anniversary of Roush Industries, celebrating five decades of innovation, technical excellence, and leadership, not just in motorsport but far beyond it. And the fans are not sidelining the achievement.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR community congratulates Roush on rare honor

As news of Jack Roush’s historic honor spread, NASCAR fans wasted no time expressing their feelings, and the reactions were every bit as passionate and entertaining as the legacy being celebrated. One fan jumped right in with pure excitement.

“That’s Awesome congrats to Jack the man. We love our Roush Mustang,” an observer said.

“⁠The Cat in the Hat,” another fan posted, a title that needs no explanation in NASCAR circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roush’s eye for greatness helped launch the careers of Greg Biffle, Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards, and Jeff Burton, forever shaping the competitive landscape of this sport. Armed with a background in mathematics and engineering, he used a process-driven approach to help NASCAR usher in its modern era.

Another fan recorded the sentiment with even more enthusiasm, declaring, “No-one does it like The Cat in the Hat 🎩.”

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice and Qualifying Sep 14, 2024 Watkins Glen, New York, USA NASCAR Cup Series owner Jack Roush stands on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Watkins Glen Watkins Glen International New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20240914_gma_bm2_0071

Congratulatory messages poured in, including a straightforward but heartfelt “⁠congrats,” reflecting the widespread respect across the fan base, regardless of team allegiances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This exclusive award is handed out only when a contribution is truly extraordinary. First awarded in 1953, and not given every year, the trophy carries rare prestige. Roush has made history as the first person ever to receive it twice, adding to the honour he earned in 2001.

Of course, it wouldn’t be NASCAR fans without a little humour mixed in.

ADVERTISEMENT

One comment stood out for its tongue-in-cheek tone, joking, “Thankfully Mr. Roush was not taken out back and flogged.”

This added levity to the moment and showed just how comfortable fans are in celebrating the sports legends who avoid controversy. Roush is credited with having won 32 championships and more than 400 races in drag racing, sports cars, and stock cars.

From heart-warming praise to playful humor, the responses on social media painted a clear picture.