NASCAR Fans Clash Over Jimmie Johnson’s Racing Return in 2026

Despite leaving full-time racing in 2020, Jimmie Johnson has still stayed very much connected to NASCAR. The club owner has done so by choosing select starts with his Legacy Motor Club. His 2025 Daytona 500 run produced a third-place finish, his best since 2013. This was proof that he can still compete when conditions align. Now, with NASCAR expanding into new markets, fans have wondered if Johnson would target a special return. The buildup toward 2026 suggests that the possibility is closer than ever.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR recently confirmed the Anduril 250 “Race the Base” at Naval Base Coronado, set for June 2026. It will be the sport’s first San Diego street course and its longest road-style event, marking a symbolic return to Southern California after Auto Club Speedway’s closure. For Johnson, a native of nearby El Cajon, the new venue adds weight to the question of whether he will strap in again.

Speaking on the Never Settle podcast with ESPN’s Marty Smith, Johnson offered his clearest indication yet. When asked about San Diego, he replied, “Try 100%. That I end up there? 99.9% chance.” He added that sponsorship is the final detail. “If we couldn’t sell it, which I think we’ll sell it.” The phrasing left little doubt that he expects to be part of NASCAR’s Coronado debut. His tone suggested preparation, not speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Johnson, the chance to race at home is more than a sentimental nod. Though his part-time results since 2023 have averaged near 30th place, his Daytona podium proved he can still perform at a high level. Pair that with the prestige of NASCAR’s newest event, and Johnson’s presence would elevate both the competition and the storylines heading into 2026. The anticipation now rests on whether sponsors align to make it official. Meanwhile, the discussion online has already entertained this possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Reddit, the news has sparked contrasting opinions. While some fans welcomed the idea, others questioned it for different reasons.

AD

Support and skepticism pile up on Johnson’s return

Johnson’s ties to Southern California make San Diego a natural stage for his comeback. He grew up in El Cajon, less than 20 miles from the new Coronado course. The inaugural event has been marketed as a landmark return to the region. One fan underscored this connection, writing, “I mean, he kind of better be in that race. It’s going to be a home race for him and Martin Truex, Jr., so they’ll both be there.” The sentiment explained how the community and NASCAR itself see Johnson as inseparable from this venue. Not racing there would almost feel like a void in the story NASCAR is trying to tell.

Beyond geography, Johnson has spoken about how meaningful the location is to him personally. He has mentioned on his podcast that both his grandfathers are buried near or on the base. That struck a chord with fans, one of whom wrote, “As he should. He stated on his podcast both his grandfathers are buried near/or on the base.” The remark framed Johnson’s potential entry not only as a sporting decision but as a tribute to his family’s history. It suggested that for many fans, his participation would transcend competition and instead honor his roots.

Still, not all fans are convinced Johnson’s return would be purely positive. His recent part-time outings have produced modest results. Moreover, qualifying at a marquee street race is no small task. Reflecting that skepticism, one fan commented, “Bold of him to assume he’s going to qualify on speed.” The doubt pointed to the reality that Johnson has struggled with the Next Gen car and would be facing one of NASCAR’s most challenging new tracks. For critics, the concern is whether his presence would be earned on merit.

That concern led directly to speculation about NASCAR’s provisional rules. Under the “open exemption” approach, high-profile legends can sometimes secure a spot outside the usual 40-car limit. This would ensure star names are included. One fan expressed certainty about this possibility, stating, “They will undoubtedly at least ask for the high-profile provisional.” The reaction explained how NASCAR could balance tradition and marketing value. Johnson’s stature almost guarantees him a spot. But it also raises questions about fairness for full-time drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The sharpest criticism came from a comparison to Richard Petty’s late-career struggles. His presence in the field was seen as diminishing his once-unassailable aura. A fan wrote, “It seems like being around The King has rubbed off on Jimmie because like The King, he’s damaging his own legacy by continuing to run when he’s completely washed.” The harsh words had a cautious tone to them. Johnson’s return could shift his image from seven-time champion to a legend overstaying his competitive window. The provisional option, while valuable for marketing, risks fueling that perception if results fail to match the hype.

Jimmie Johnson’s likely return in 2026 blends legacy, marketing, and competition. For NASCAR, his presence would elevate the San Diego debut. Meanwhile, for Johnson, it offers a personal and hometown tribute. Fan reactions show a clear divide. Some view it as a fitting homecoming, while others fear it risks tarnishing his legacy. Whether triumphant or symbolic, Johnson’s presence ensures the Coronado race will carry significance well beyond the checkered flag.