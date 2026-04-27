NASCAR Fans Clearly Take Side on Denny Hamlin-Kyle Busch Feud During Talladega Reception

The love-hate relationship between Denny Hamlin and NASCAR fans took a sharp turn toward hate at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s safe to say the comments he made about a fellow driver’s performance and potential future on his Actions Detrimental podcast are still echoing across social media and among fans, and it’s difficult to say when support for him will return.

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NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck confirmed through social media that he wasn’t exactly getting the support as the race prepared to go green.

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“Denny Hamlin is back to hearing boos at the racetrack in driver intros, if you were wondering,” he wrote on X.

It seemed quite apparent why it happened. The matter seemed normal from a shallower perspective: Hamlin was questioned about Kyle Busch’s future in the Cup Series, and he claimed that the latter was finding it hard to draw consistent pace in the car.

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“Things are not going well in the Kyle Busch camp,” Hamlin said. “So we just have to be honest about our expectations, and if you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to Victory Lane on a regular basis, you are kidding yourselves, and you’re going to be very disappointed. I just think that until we change cars or something changes, something has to change. I don’t know what.”

This seemed rather understandable, as Busch has been struggling with RCR, posting just one top 10 in the 10 races so far. But as social media stirred up his comments, Kyle Busch added further spark to the fire, almost challenging Hamlin to swap cars.

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This is the latest chapter in a highly complicated relationship between two NASCAR superstars. Busch entered full-time Cup competition in 2005, while Hamlin followed a year later. As rookies, the two drivers won multiple races and made headlines by rubbing veterans the wrong way with their aggressive style.

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They became Joe Gibbs Racing teammates in 2008, and it didn’t take long for their personalities to reach a competitive flash point. After the 2010 All-Star Race, they had to be separated by team owner Joe Gibbs in the No. 11 hauler. Tempers were clearly flaring, as Busch threatened Hamlin with bodily harm over the team radio after being slammed into the wall by a late block.

Fast forward to last year, when Busch appeared on the Actions Detrimental podcast, he fondly recalled making his debut in a JGR car during a test at Atlanta Motor Speedway late in the 2007 season, where he and Hamlin traded the fastest lap a dozen times throughout the day.

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“That right there just sort of solidified our relationship with one another,” Busch said. “I’m going to push you, you’re going to push me.”

Additionally, during the podcast, they joked about what it’s like being in their 40s, their on-track run-ins, and Hamlin embracing the villain role that Busch had held for so long.

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Coming back to the present, the matter heightened, but also seemed to settle down, for the drivers at least. For the fans? It’s hard to say. The constant criticism he continues to receive on social media, the booing on the track, it feels that Hamlin will have to spend quite some time regaining the support he received up until earlier this year. Even on social media, upon being revealed that the JGR driver was being booed, it is tough to say if he found support.

Fans react to Denny Hamlin’s Talladega reception

“Well, the dude can’t help but open his mouth and ruin sh*t lol,” read a comment from a fan, almost seeming to justify the hatred Hamlin was getting.

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To be fair, Denny Hamlin has been living a tough life as a racer and a podcast host at the same time. He even explained on social media that, as the host of the podcast, he needs to answer even the toughest questions. However, some claim that his words can be a bit too sharp sometimes.

Imago NASCAR: Nov 20 Ford 400, HOMESTEAD, FL – NOV 20, 2010: Denny Hamlin prepares himself for a practice session for the Ford 400 race at the Homestead Miami Speedway in Homestead, FL.

“For the record, I never stopped boooing him,” read another comment.

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It also seemed that while Hamlin had managed to turn a huge fanbase into supporting him last season, some were still against him, as this comment read.

Hamlin is considered NASCAR’s primary villain due to his feuds with popular drivers and his tendency to lean into fan hostility as motivation. His reputation is built on aggressive on-track run-ins, controversial comments, and his failure to secure a championship, as he thrives on the “villain” label to make his wins more rewarding.

The 45-year-old also reflected on this last year while speaking to NASCAR Daily Host Shannon Spake:

“I think that certainly it just kind of took on a roll of itself, and I certainly had my part in it. I understand that I play into it. A lot of it comes from just the banter that I usually have day-to-day with friends, family, and everyone. I always have banter. When the fans started booing and whatnot a few years ago, I just was like, ‘Alright, well, if you want to do that, then I’m going to show you,'” Hamlin said.

“All is right with the world again lol,” said another fan.

But even here, it seemed as if the Dirty Mo Media admin (the production house of numerous NASCAR podcasts, including that of Hamlin’s) was making the most of the situation. One of the comments from them read: “Some might be for @TravisRockhold.”

Rockhold had also been in the headlines after his controversial comments on NASCAR’s Hall of Fame had gone viral for the wrong reasons on social media.

Even amidst all the hate, not all support vanished for Denny Hamlin. There were a few who supported him and even found the hatred against him illogical:

“I will never understand the fans’ hatred for Denny.”

While Hamlin might be raising quite a few eyebrows as a podcast host this season, he has been doing just fine as a driver. Making the most of Toyota’s domination, he has managed to win a race and has consistently performed well throughout. Even at Talladega earlier, he was running at a decent pace, even leading the race for a long time before the ‘Big One’ hampered it for him. So even though he might not be receiving the most support, Hamlin continues to prove himself on the track.