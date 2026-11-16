Kyle Larson did not need a checkered flag to celebrate. On Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a fourth-place run in Stage 1 locked up his third Cup title before the race reached its halfway point. It capped a year that opened with Tyler Reddick winning the Daytona 500 and was shaken in May by the death of Kyle Busch. Once the confetti settled, one question hung over the garage and grandstands.

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Journalist Jeff Gluck asked his followers on X what they made of the 2026 season, and the replies were split. Many praised the racing and storylines, while others argued the finale exposed problems NASCAR still has not solved.

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“The racing was there. The real test is whether the format crowned the guy who was best all year. Nail that and nobody needs a poll to ask if it was a good season,” fan commented under Jeff Glucks post on X.

That concern goes to the heart of NASCAR’s return to The Chase. The 2026 format ended eliminations and the winner-take-all finale. Instead, 16 drivers contested ten races, from Darlington to Homestead, and the most points won the title. Wins paid 55 points, up from 40, to reward aggression over steady finishes.

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One fan stayed positive, though Busch’s death, which came May 21, will shape how many remember 2026.

“I will say yes. Although it will likely be remembered alot for KB’s passing, from an actual racing storyline perspective there were so many storylines. Larson’s epic chase, Dennys full season dominance, Logano showing he’s not washed yet, Blaneys solid runs and of course Hocevar.”

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Denny Hamlin entered The Chase as the top seed, yet Larson repeated as champion, the first back-to-back winner since Jimmie Johnson in 2010.

A different fan ranked 2026 above recent years but still wanted car changes.

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“Compared to the last couple, yes. Car still needs major changes tho.”

Another supporter liked the format but graded the racing average.

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“The championship format was great. There were slight improvements on short tracks and drafting tracks but I think those gains were more than offset by the car continuing to get worse everywhere else. Overall, the racing was C+.”

NASCAR targeted short-track racing in 2026, bringing 750 horsepower to Bristol to increase tire wear and throttle movement. Fans want similar gains on every track type.

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The finale was another sore point for one fan.

“Yeah. Overall. I think it fell on its face at the end. The chase didn’t have the drama that everyone had hoped for. However the majority of the season was fun and entertaining.”

The numbers back up a cooling finish. Homestead drew 2.471 million viewers, down nearly 11 percent from the 2.774 million for last year’s Phoenix finale, and Gluck reported that NASCAR’s overall television audience slipped 2 percent for the season.

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Another fan gave a measured verdict.

“Despite everything, yes. Not on the level of 2024. Not perfect or anywhere close to it, but it was a solid all around season. Some fresh winners, a return to Chicagoland, and some solid all around racing. Yeah there were some stinkers, but it was alright.”

The last reply wanted a bigger overhaul: no stages and a full-season points system.

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“Season was good, full-season points, get rid of stages would make things much better. Every race becomes unpredictable and a chase race.”

NASCAR Has Faced Championship Format Criticism Before

The argument is familiar. NASCAR introduced The Chase in 2004, replacing the full-season points title used from 1948 to 2003, then moved to eliminations in 2014 with a winner-take-all finale.

Fans have not been shy about what they prefer. In an earlier Gluck poll of about 30,000 votes, 53 percent preferred a full-season championship, and the format then in use drew only 8 percent.

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The 2026 Chase answered that call, yet its title was settled before the finale was half over. Stage breaks also returned, with stage points unchanged.

A ten-race Chase can reward the best team, yet cannot guarantee a finish worth watching. Still, the replies are not a rejection of the season. Fans pointed to fresh winners, a Chicagoland return and deep storylines.

Their message: NASCAR has something to build on, but title-race drama, stage racing and the car need attention before 2027.