NASCAR Fans Divided as Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports Signs 16-Yo ARCA Champion in Multi-Year Deal

Imagine winning a stock car championship before you can even legally drive a car on your own in many states. In September 2026, Tristan McKee did exactly that, becoming the youngest champion in ARCA Menards Series East history at just 16 years, one month, and 14 days old. Four victories helped the young Spire Motorsports prospect seal the title and put another milestone on an already impressive résumé.

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A championship at that age was only part of his story. Now, McKee’s next career move is opening a new chapter, and it has NASCAR fans talking.

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Tristan McKee now has a clear path forward after JR Motorsports announced a multi-year deal with the rising prospect on October 16. The agreement will see the ARCA Menards Series East champion join Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s organization for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, gradually building toward a full-time campaign in 2029. For McKee, the move offers a chance to develop within one of NASCAR’s established organizations while preparing for the next stage of his career.

McKee is set to pilot JRM’s No. 9 Chevrolet, making his series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 13, 2027. He will begin with a part-time schedule late in the 2027 season before continuing part-time throughout 2028. The plan then calls for McKee to move into full-time competition in 2029, when he will be eligible under NASCAR’s age requirements. The staged approach gives him time to gain experience in the series before taking on a complete schedule.

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However, McKee’s move to one of NASCAR’s established development teams has now sparked a bigger conversation among fans, with reactions to the signing showing that not everyone sees the opportunity in the same way. One fan was quick to praise his potential.

“Awesome this kid right here has got a lot of talent star on the rise no doubt,” they wrote.

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There is plenty of evidence behind that enthusiasm. McKee won the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East championship with four victories, including two wins on the national ARCA tour. He also captured the Trans Am TA2 title in 2025. His early NASCAR Truck Series results have been impressive, too, with three top-10 finishes in his first three starts.

However, McKee’s aggressive approach has also attracted criticism.

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“Oh no. He’s gonna tear a lot of shit up,” one fan predicted while another simply wrote, “No one liked that.”

Those concerns are not entirely without context. At Toledo Speedway in May 2026, McKee made contact with Max Reaves early in the ARCA race, leaving Reaves with a flat tire and a spin. McKee went on to win and apologized afterward, saying he had not intended to cause the damage.

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The previous September, he also sent Sam Yarborough into the outside wall during a late-model race at Martinsville, prompting a frustrated response from Yarborough. McKee maintained that the incidents were racing mistakes rather than intentional moves.

Others welcomed the signing as a smart long-term move.

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“W investment,” one fan wrote.

This suggested JRM could benefit from bringing McKee into its development system early.

“LFG!! @TristanMckee_ gonna kick some tail, the next great one 🔥🏁,” another enthusiastically declared.

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The optimism comes with expectations, though.

“Better start building more cars. I wonder who punches him in the face first until he figures out he doesn’t have to hit every car first to pass them,” one critic warned.

The deal also does not mean McKee is leaving Spire Motorsports behind. He will remain part of Spire’s development program and is expected to make part-time starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2027, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet. That continued involvement gives him opportunities to keep learning in two national series while preparing for the next step of his career.

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JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt-Miller said the team had a strong focus on developing young talent and believed McKee fit that approach. She pointed to his accomplishments and said she was looking forward to watching him develop over the next three years while competing for wins and championships. Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson also described the move as the right next step for McKee, praising JRM as a place where he could continue learning.

That reaction points to the challenge ahead. McKee has the results to justify the opportunity, but he will need to balance aggression with racecraft as he moves into tougher competition. His JRM deal gives him several seasons to develop, and fans will be watching to see whether he can turn his raw speed into consistent success.