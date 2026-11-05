NASCAR Fans Divided as RFK Racing Announces Brad Keselowski’s Cup Series Replacement

At RFK Racing, a car number carries more than a place on the entry list. It represents victories, familiar faces, and the people who built the organization. That history is now part of the debate as the team prepares for life after Brad Keselowski, with fans questioning whether its latest move protects a legacy or sidelines one still taking shape.

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The argument goes beyond a driver announcement. Preece has spent two seasons giving the No. 60 an identity, while the No. 6 remains one of NASCAR’s most recognizable numbers. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass reported RFK’s choice, sparking debate over what it means for the driver and team. The choice also leaves questions about the future of the No. 60 entry.

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“As expected, Ryan Preece will change numbers and drive the No. 6 for RFK next season,” Pockrass reported on X. “Organization obviously wanted one of its charter drivers in that car number that has a history with the organization.”

Preece moves to the No. 6 after Keselowski’s exit, keeping RFK’s flagship number chartered. His No. 60 team, led by crew chief Derrick Finley, moves with him. Some wanted the charter on the 60 so he could build his own identity.

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“That’s a shame,” wrote a fan on Pockrass’ post. “Really was hoping they would of moved the charter to the 60 and let him build a legacy with it.”

There is a case for that view. Preece finished 18th in 2025 with three top-fives and 14 top-10s. This year, he won the Clash at Bowman Gray and his first Cup points race at Daytona, earning his first Chase appearance.

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“Seems like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” wrote another fan.

That comment reflects unease over Keselowski’s departure. He joined RFK in 2022 as driver and co-owner, shaping its direction. The revival, including three wins in 2023, was tied to changes he introduced. With Keselowski leaving and RFK seeking a new head of competition, fans see a key figure go.

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“So stupid. I don’t like it. He’s done drove the 60 for 2years. Now ur just swapping his number and identity,” was the sentiment of another fan. “Unfair to the fans who already have a lot of his 60 merchandise. Coulda easily just put the charter on the 60 instead of the 6.”

Preece built a following through his New England roots and NASCAR climb. For fans who backed him in the No. 60, the number became part of his story. Merchandise represents loyalty; changing numbers can feel like losing that connection.

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Not every reaction was critical.

“Makes sense,” wrote a fan. “The 6 means a lot at RFK, and putting a charter driver in it keeps that history alive. Preece earned it.”

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The No. 6 is central to RFK’s identity. Jack Roush brought it to Cup in 1988 with Mark Martin, who won 35 races through 2006. Martin made the number synonymous with RFK. David Ragan, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Newman, and Keselowski later drove it. Keeping it chartered preserves the history.

“Ryan deserves to have a part in the legacy of that car,” wrote another. “Dudes a h*** of a wheelman and it’s good he’s getting his flowers this far into his cup career.”

Preece has a personal history with the number. He drove the No. 6 for Ed Partridge in the Whelen Modified Tour, winning 14 races. Their final victory came at Richmond in 2021, hours before Partridge died. It links Preece to the man who shaped his career.

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“Ryan has a history with the #6 so I’m fine with it,” recalled one fan. “All the merchandise will be different anyway if the team name changes.”

That connection makes the move more than branding. Preece drove the No. 6 in Modified racing and can add to a number associated with Martin and Keselowski. His crew remains intact; this is a number change, not a team reset.

The unresolved issue is the No. 60. RFK’s third charter, leased from Rick Ware Racing, moves to Legacy Motor Club for 2027. RFK will have two permanent charters, the No. 6 and Chris Buescher’s No. 17, while pursuing a third.

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President Chip Bowers says RFK intends to run three cars next season without another charter. An open entry has no guaranteed starting spot. The No. 60’s future is unannounced; a limited schedule is possible but unconfirmed.

Preece has his seat, and the No. 6 has its next driver. The No. 60, which carried him to his first Cup win, is the piece still waiting for an answer.