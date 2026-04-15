NASCAR Fans “Embarrassed” by Joe Gibbs as Chris Gabehart’s Comments Trigger Massive Fan Revolt

What should have been a standard personnel move has instead ignited a public relations crisis for Joe Gibbs Racing. After all, a championship-winning crew chief taking on an executive role with a rival team is certainly headline-worthy. But what should’ve been a smooth change for Chris Gabehart turned into a controversy all too soon, and Bristol became its latest trigger.

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The dispute comes from a temporary restraining order that allows Gabehart to work for Spire but bars him from taking up duties similar to his previous role at Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR, however, believes his actions at Bristol suggest otherwise. The team accused him of violating a court-issued restraining order.

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Chris Gabehart, now working as Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire Motorsports, was seen at the track wearing radio equipment and standing near team workstations. JGR used this to question if he was still involved in competition-related decisions.

He responded with a formal declaration, firmly denying those claims and clarifying his role. “I do not call races, serve as a crew chief, or make car-by-car Cup Series setup decisions,” he stated, pushing back on accusations that he crossed the line set by the court.

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In court filings, the team pointed to photographs showing Gabehart wearing radios, standing inside pit road workstations, and appearing to monitor live data during practice and qualifying. According to JGR competition director Wally Brown, such behavior is typically reserved for personnel directly involved in race decisions.

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These aren’t just optical concerns from JGR’s perspective. Before this, they accused him of taking proprietary data, including setup information and internal documents. Vis-à-vis, they contended that such data could be misused in competition.

Gabehart’s stance on the accusation is clear. He insists that his role is merely executive and parallels that of a team owner or senior leader who observes from the sidelines. Accordingly, he is in no way involved in influencing the race strategy. On top of that, he also clarified that his radio equipment had no microphone, ensuring that he could listen but not communicate.

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The legal action from Joe Gibbs Racing’s end is ongoing. As per this article from Reuters, they’ve made a demand for over $8 million in damages and are pushing for a stricter reinforcement of the non-compete clause. A trial or settlement can be expected later in the year. However, while the courtroom has not yet started such deliberations, the reaction outside is already taking form.

Fans turn on Joe Gibbs Racing as frustration boils over online

Now that the details are slowly coming out, fan sentiment is also beginning to take form. Noticeably, it is not in Joe Gibbs’ favor. Many fans openly criticized the team’s approach, with one writing, “If I was a JGR employee or fan I would be embarrassed by Gibbs behavior in all this.” Another added, “I can’t dislike JoeGibbsRacing enough lately. Pathetic childish behavior.”

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The backlash isn’t merely against the lawsuit. JGR’s intent is also in question. According to some fans, the team is more concerned with what Chris Gabehart’s move can do for Spire, rather than protecting their intellectual property. The work he did with JGR gives somewhat of a backbone to this speculation.

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Chris Gabehart was Denny Hamlin’s crew chief from 2019 to 2024, winning 22 Cup races, including two Daytona 500s, and reaching the Championship 4 multiple times. He then became Joe Gibbs Racing’s competition director in 2025, overseeing team-wide technical operations during a 13-win season. That role gave him direct exposure to car setups, data systems, and internal processes, the same areas JGR now claims could impact them if used at Spire Motorsports.

“They are trying to keep Gabehart from being Kyle Busch crew chief next year at Spire — they know it will be on then,” one comment read.

Others insinuated that the case has broader implications. This means it’s meant to restrict a professional’s ability to work. The fan wrote, “Guy has a right to make a living and does Joe Gibbs think he’s gonna forget everything he knows,”

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There was also frustration directed at Joe Gibbs Racing’s internal decisions and leadership, with one fan bluntly stating, “Who the hell wants to work with washed up Todd Berrier… how can you trust this guy.”

Perhaps the most telling reaction summed up the overall mood: “JGR are about the largest batch of whiners… something tells me the karma train is heading their way soon.”

The fight, right now, is about whether Gabehart’s actions at Bristol crossed the limits set via the restraining order. Joe Gibbs Racing has submitted new evidence to support its claims. Gabehart and his legal team have asked the court to dismiss those filings, calling them misinterpretations of routine trackside behavior. Right now, it’s all speculation. However, one thing is abundantly clear: one of NASCAR’s finest assets has everyone’s attention.