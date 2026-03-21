NASCAR Fans Give Up Hope on Kyle Busch as Richard Childress Racing Falls to 44-Year Low

Since 2024, there has been a massive change in Kyle Busch‘s standing in NASCAR. At one point, he was a threat to every newcomer and veteran driver on the grid. But his steady downfall and latest performance have left fans wondering if they have seen the last of his exploits in the Cup Series.

As someone who has the most wins in the three national series, you would never expect Kyle Busch to stay winless for two seasons straight. After all, the man had a streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one victory, setting a series record in the Cup Series.

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Fast forward to today, it’s been 98 races now that Busch has gone without a win. His last five races in the Cup Series have kept him out of the top 10. Not only that, but during the races on Sunday, it is quite visible that he doesn’t have enough pace to keep up with the field. Busch’s frustrations and immense drop behind the leader last weekend showed how much his team is lacking.

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A user on Reddit recently posted a comparison of Richard Childress Racing‘s problems this season. And when he puts it that way, the fans of the team and Busch himself can’t help but give up on his chances early on in the season.

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“Entering Darlington, RCRacing has scored zero top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series, 6 races into the 2026 season. The last time that happened? 1982 RCR has never gone 7+ races into a season without a top-10 finish.”

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When your performance is so bad that records from four decades ago start to loom over your head, it usually means trouble. Just ask Formula 1 fans what happened to Ferrari last year after their double disqualification in China.

The fans recognize the implications of this unwanted RCR fact, too. That’s why…

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Fans give up on Busch and Richard Childress

In a hilarious yet frustrating rant, a fan raises the first question to Kyle Busch himself. “At this point, I’m convinced Kyle sold his soul to the devil to be a badass for 20 years, and the contract finished up.”

While their words are slightly exaggerated, Busch’s performance is a far cry from his dominance at JGR. Even Denny Hamlin is unable to match his accolades for Joe Gibbs as of 2026. The fans genuinely wonder how Kyle Busch can lose this speed so suddenly.

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On a similar note, another fan commented on the hype that Busch had before joining RCR. “I just remember how smug everyone was about Busch being the missing piece there. Either he doesn’t have much say, or he’s a fraud, or both. I am thinking both. Kyle has always been a ‘take my ball and go home’ kind of guy.”

The way he has been underperforming and staying at the back of the grid has convinced his followers that there is nothing left for him in the Cup Series anymore. “Bro, at this rate, if Busch ever gets a 30th-place car, he just should park it and go spend time with his family. Would be better for everyone’s sanity.”

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The questions were also directed towards Richard Childress and his direction of the team. A hilarious take on his current situation reimagines his comment from last year in a new fashion. “Putting the O in ‘Blue Collar.'”

Fans wonder if he truly does not realize the gravity of the situation. Since one of the users theorizes that he still considers his team to be on point in 2026. “Kyle and Austin both have a 12th! It’s something! Richard, probably.”

Darlington already has the moniker of being ‘too tough to tame.’ With the way Richard Childress Co. has been performing, it doesn’t really seem like they are the top dogs this weekend.

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The only silver lining in their cloud is the fact that Busch posted a runner-up finish in Darlington back in 2024. That is the closest he has come to a victory in the past two years of disappointments.