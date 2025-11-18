NASCAR Fans Go Gaga Over Ram Trucks’ New Driver Formula for the 2026 Season

“We do not have a contract with either one of those guys,” Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice said a few days ago. He was referring to Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and Kasey Kahne, an 18-time Cup race winner, potentially wheeling Kaulig’s trucks. Although Rice wanted to deflate rumors, they have picked up pace again with the introduction of a new driver program.

Ram Trucks are returning to NASCAR competition for the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series season, and Kaulig Racing is their base. The OEM has five entries, of which three are fixed – with Brendan Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley confirmed. However, fans are more excited about one of the last two entries.

Ram Trucks are inviting the heavyweights

To hype up its arrival, Ram just introduced the ‘Free Agent Program’ for the No. 25 Kaulig Racing entry. It will have a different driver behind the wheel each weekend. And their focus is on the cream of the sport, as CEO Tim Kuniskis said. “There are probably 400 that NASCAR…would say, ‘This is a driver who is qualified to compete.’ And for whatever reason, maybe they’re retired from NASCAR, maybe they’re in a different form of motorsports, or in something else…We said, ‘What if we could bring them in and every single week have a different driver?’”

The main reason for this new formula is fan engagement. Tim Kuniskis continued that his challenge was to rope in more Cup Series fans to the Truck Series. “There are 20 million fans of NASCAR, but a large percentage of that is in the Cup Series; it doesn’t necessarily transfer back down to the Truck Series…It never made sense to me because there are synergies between the two series, and the fact that 50 percent of the fans drive a truck. I never really understood why there wasn’t more engagement in the Truck Series.”

The conversation around the Free Agent Program started early when Ram was first planning its return. In understanding how the sport has changed rapidly over the past 12 years, the OEM took steps accordingly. A vast swathe of veteran drivers have left the sport in this period – like Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and so many more. Whoever takes up the wheel will not be chasing points or a championship. Ram will have its own point system for drivers of the No. 25 entry, based on individual track performance. It will reward a prize at the end of the year.

Ram announced its return to NASCAR competition on June 8 in Michigan. And the Kaulig Racing partnership with the manufacturer was formalized on August 23. Team owner Matt Kaulig applauded the free agent program’s launch. He said in a news release that “it’s a new idea, and exactly the kind of energy we want heading into 2026.”

What’s more, the fans are also going gaga over this snazzy new program.

NASCAR fans shower positive comments

First and foremost, this announcement adds more depth to the Tony Stewart theory. The versatile legend left full-time NASCAR competition in 2016 and also shuttered his Cup Series team, Stewart-Haas Racing, in 2024. Currently wheeling 11,000 hp dragsters in the NHRA, Stewart is heavily engaged. Yet hints are appearing about his NASCAR comeback, and fans are excited. Somebody wrote, “Makes the rumor of Stewart and Kahne potentially racing less false! Because big if true!”

Another fan compared Ram’s enthusiastic return to Michael Jordan’s NBA comeback in 1995. His return reenergized the Chicago Bulls for a thumping season – something also expected from Ram’s drive. The fan wrote, “RAM is going go absolutely drag the other manufacturers in terms of marketing and fan engagement. If they can back it up with performance, this is Jordan ’96 level comeback.” Somebody else hyped up the Free Agent Program announcement. Amidst all the criticism for NASCAR’s programs, this sounds welcoming: “That sounds awesome 🤩👏💪👊🏁”

People started to name-drop some heavyweights from other sports as well. Somebody suggested none other than four-time Formula One World Champion, Max Verstappen, as an option. “MAX VERSTAPPEN IN TRUCKS!!” Another fan chipped in with the CEO and president of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), Dana White. “When is @danawhite making his first nascar start.”

Clearly, the excitement is no less for Ram’s Free Agent Program. We can only wait and see how it unfolds in real time in 2026.