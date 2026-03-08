NASCAR Fans Hype Up Roger Penske & Co.’s Rumored Phoenix Return After Saturday Showdown

Roger Penske is definitely smiling ear to ear this weekend. As IndyCar and NASCAR break ground at Phoenix Raceway, it can be said with much certainty that Team Penske has outdone itself again. However, amidst all the hype and celebration, a quick statement going around was enough to generate buzz among motorsports loyalists.

Rumors of the major motorsports reunion at Phoenix Raceway have already begun stirring excitement across the racing community as soon as veteran journalist Marshall Pruett broke the news.

“Had a few smart people tell me on pre-grid that IndyCar has been asked to return to Phoenix for another NASCAR combo weekend next year. That makes me happy. Love this place,” he said. This possibility of the two premier American racing series sharing the desert oval has quickly become a talking point.

The buzz follows a successful start to IndyCar’s season, which was the first time in years that it featured a packed opening month of racing. This weekend’s schedule at Phoenix marked a rare collaboration between the two championship series, with IndyCar running its race on Saturday before NASCAR takes over the 1-mile oval on Sunday.

The festival atmosphere around the track, set against the desert landscape, has created a unique crossover event that many in the paddock believe should happen more often, especially Roger Penske’s drivers.

Team Penske made sure its presence was felt across both series during the weekend. In IndyCar qualifying, David Malukas captured the first pole of his career in his new Penske ride, with Josef Newgarden locking out the front row to give the team a 1-2 sweep.

Not to be outdone, Joey Logano, Penske’s three-time Cup Series champion, secured the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR race as well, capping a dominant qualifying performance that only added to the excitement surrounding Phoenix’s cross-series spectacle.

Moreover, Penske’s Ryan Blaney praised the format, saying it brings different racing audiences together instead of dividing them, and he is left wanting more.

“This just brings everybody together. I think the crowd for both days is going to be fantastic and I wish there would be more doubleheader weekends because I like hanging out with those guys and watching them and it’s easier for me to watch with them here,” he explained amid clapping back to Penkse’s multi-million dollar deal.

The feeling is mutual from the IndyCar side, too. Josef Newgarden confirmed he planned to stick around after his race to watch Sunday’s Cup Series showdown, cheering for his Team Penske teammates, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Joey Logano.

“I wish we had more weekends together. I just don’t see how us being together is ever a bad thing,” he said.

Moreover, the format has been especially exciting for FOX sports which currently holds a major portion of the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule and recently invested in the IndyCar Series as well. Bringing both series to the same menu has offered the network a rare opportunity to showcase two of America’s biggest racing championships on the same stage.

The concept itself reflects the broad vision of FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks, who has been vocal about growing IndyCar’s audience since the network stepped in as broadcast partner under his leadership. FOX is frequently scheduled to broadcast IndyCar close to NASCAR race weekends, often placing them back-to-back to capture the attention of fans tuning in for both series.

Judging by the reception at the track and online, that strategy appears to be working, and many fans are left hoping that this won’t be a one-off experiment.

Fans rally behind more IndyCar-NASCAR double-headers

The buzz around a potential return to the Phoenix raceway doubleheader hasn’t just come from insiders; it’s been echoed loudly by fans experiencing the crossover weekend firsthand. With the IndyCar Series running Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series taking over Sunday, many viewers discovered a new appreciation for the other side of American open-wheel and stock car racing.

For some fans, the weekend has even sparked a brand-new interest in IndyCar. One viewer admitted they had barely followed the series before this event, writing, “I hope they do a lot more. Im new to indycar but its a lot of fun to watch. (About to be 39 watched 2 IndyCar races my whole life.. last week and this week) i may look into going when they come to Canada in August lol.”

Others believe the idea is already gaining traction behind the scenes. Referencing the growing partnership between the series and broadcast FOX Sports, one fan wrote with a hint of optimism, “I read somewhere Fox really liked the concept. Wink, wink.”

The comment reflects a widespread belief that the network enthusiasm could play a major role in keeping the joint race weekend alive in the future.

The experience at Phoenix also convinced some spectators that a doubleheader could be worth attending in person. One fan shared, “I enjoyed this race (Indy). I’m thinking if they do a double next year I’d go.”

That sentiment has been echoed across social media, where many racing fans have praised the convenience of seeing two major series compete at the same track over the same weekend.

Beyond the excitement, fans also pointed to some practical benefits of the format. One detailed reaction read, “So far, been a pretty perfect weekend. Saturday gets a marginal attendance boost and NASCAR still has Sunday all to themselves. On the Indycar side, they have NASCAR rubber to help promote multiple lanes and cut into their season opening gap that has existed the past few seasons.Hopefully its something they can keep doing at least through this TV contract.”

The comment highlights how the collaboration between both series comes from ticket sales to on-track racing conditions.

And judging by the race itself, the track product didn’t disappoint either. As a fan summed it up, “Was a good race too. Very racey very tire-centric. I wonder how much of that too was having just non stop rubber on the track too. Can’t hurt because both lanes were working all day. A few different lines around on top of that.”

If the racing remains competitive, it’s easy to see why many are already pushing for another NASCAR-IndyCar weekend in the desert