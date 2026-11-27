Richard Petty without the cowboy hat and sunglasses is not a sight anyone was prepared for. The cowboy hat and sunglasses have been part of the Petty package for over 45 years. Then a Thanksgiving photo took both away. It is like seeing Dale Earnhardt without the mustache. Unfathomable until someone actually does it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Renowned the world over for his signature look, The King’s recent social media appearance has also forced us to look at modern-day NASCAR, its drivers, and what the sport is missing to an extent these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s rare to see him without sunglasses. Had to take a second look,” replied one fan as The King gave out his best holiday wishes, posting a picture without his iconic cowboy hat or the glasses.

While surrounded by junior members of his family, the picture took followers of the sport by surprise. With icons such as Petty and Earnhardt, fans often put them on a pedestal as hallowed figures, imagining their persona often larger than life. However, it’s instances like these that remind us that our favorite drivers are mere mortals after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“OMG, honestly, the first time I’ve ever seen ‘The King,’ without his famed glasses on,” wrote another follower.

Fan Pulse Would SVG Be a Better Choice Than Brent Crews for the No. 11? Yes, Experience Matters No, JGR Should Trust Its Young Talent SVG Is Better Suited to Trackhouse Both Deserve a Shot AMDEHC18 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The seven-time champion of the sport and his iconic look came about in the late 1970s, as he revealed on an episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast back in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Charlie 1 Horse, I got with him back in the late 70s. Kyle (Petty, Richard’s son) used to have what he called a boot barn. You know, he sold boots and hats and stuff. So the guy come by one day and said, ‘Would your dad wear one of my hats?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, give me one, let me see.’ I’ve been wearing those hats since 1979. Every one of them’s different,” reminisced the NASCAR legend.

Charlie 1 Horse, as The King mentions, is a specialist in western apparel from Garland, Texas. Founded back in 1978, the brand seemingly hit the jackpot when they got one of NASCAR’s most recognizable figures to wear their merchandise in 1979. And the rest, as they say, is history, with Petty accepting the hats as a part of his persona.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. The King, you look great without your hat and sunglasses. What a great-looking family!! You’re a blessed man,” chimed in one fan, shocked to see him without one.

Some fans even spoke about how he still had hair at that age, which many weren’t aware of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The King has a good head of hair, which you don’t see very often because he’s always wearing his hat,” replied one follower.

Along with the customary cowboy hat, Petty is also rarely seen without a pair of sunglasses. He admitted to having eyes sensitive to light, thus always wearing a pair. Who knew that a legend such as Petty and his iconic look was born out of simple necessity, rather than any larger brand-building agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t see the King without his hat or shades often,” wrote yet another.

Similar to Petty’s aura, the most notable name that comes to mind for such an iconic look in the sport is none other than The Intimidator himself. With his iconic mustache, paired with a sinister black-painted Chevrolet sponsored by Goodwrench, one look at Earnhardt Sr. was enough to announce he meant business. Coupled with his no-holds-barred driving style and tendency to push rivals out of the way, Earnhardt also made a name for himself, with his mustache one of many aspects of his aura.

This brings us to a conversation that might not paint current drivers in such favorable light. Modern-day drivers have often been accused of having personalities ‘too plain’ in an era when the sponsors and the business side of racing often dictate how a driver needs to portray a brand that allows him to go racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Petty’s willingness to be seen without his armor reminds fans what modern drivers have lost, current drivers seem to have lost their personalities behind corporate layers, instead of a pop-culture defining characteristic.

Eight-time NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award winner Chase Elliott, while being a household name, has often suffered from such criticism. While fans even today long for their favorite drivers to showcase more of their personality and character, the same has been somewhat missing.

However, all is not lost. With names such as Noah Gragson, infamously walking around the then Xfinity garage area with his firesuit half unzipped, and Ryan Blaney’s distinct mustache, a few drivers have held down the fort when it comes to showcasing their personality. A driver like Carson Hocevar today is not afraid to rub shoulders with veterans of the sport, and is doing somewhat the same thing on track, albeit with a cool avatar missing from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an age where PR training rules supreme and drivers are often discouraged from going outside the norm, it is icons like Richard Petty who remind us how a simple cowboy hat and glasses could mean more to a huge fanbase than a well-rounded interview where a driver thanks all his sponsors.