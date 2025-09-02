NASCAR Fans in Split as Bubba Wallace’s Championship Push Gets Real After Darlington Run

The playoffs kicked off with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, marking the start of the high-stakes battle for the NASCAR Cup Series title. Bubba Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver, entered the 16-driver field after securing his spot with a victory at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis back in July, his third career win and first at the iconic track. Often overshadowed by heavyweights like Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, Wallace’s name doesn’t always dominate headlines, but his solid run at the Lady in Black changed that narrative. Finishing sixth after starting eighth, he showcased resilience that caught the attention of rivals and fans alike, proving he’s no underdog in this chase.

Now sitting fifth in the playoff standings with a 25-point cushion above the cutline, Wallace has built momentum from what he calls his best regular season yet, blending speed with smart decision-making. “Know when to race, know when to just kind of chill,” Wallace said post-race, highlighting his evolved approach to long hauls like the 500-mile grinder. As a trailblazer, the first Black full-time Cup driver since Wendell Scott in 1971, Wallace brings unique energy to 23XI, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Hamlin, where he’s racked up 11 top-10s this year. But with tracks like Watkins Glen looming, can he sustain this edge?

Bubba Wallace‘s quest for his first Cup title gained serious traction after his performance at Darlington, where a sixth-place finish in the playoff opener solidified his position as a legitimate threat. Overcoming a pit road mishap early on, where a hurried exit nearly sparked a collision, he rebounded strongly, leading 10 laps and earning 41 points, his best Darlington result since a fourth in 2022. This run wasn’t just about survival; it highlighted improved team execution at 23XI Racing, allowing Wallace to capitalize on others’ errors in a race plagued by cautions and wrecks.

“We had a couple of mistakes on pit road, I had a couple of mistakes on the track, and we were able to rebound really well,” Wallace reflected, underscoring how containing those issues kept him in contention. With his Toyota showing consistent speed this season, evidenced by four top-fives, including the Indy triumph, this Darlington effort boosts his playoff points buffer, making advancement to the Round of 12 more realistic than ever, especially after last year’s early exit following a DNF at the same track.

The push feels more serious now because Wallace has shifted from bubble driver to points builder, entering the playoffs without the stress of win-or-bust scenarios thanks to that July victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His crew chief, Charles Denike, praised the ability to “compartmentalize those things, the good and the bad,” which was evident as the team navigated Stage 1 chaos without derailing. This maturity addresses past criticisms of inconsistency, like the 2024 Talladega crash that knocked him out early, and positions him well for volatile rounds ahead.

“I’ve seen a lot of people have bad days. I didn’t want to add to that factor,” Wallace noted, emphasizing controlled aggression that yielded a top-six amid widespread troubles for playoff peers. As Frontstretch pointed out, contenders like him should skip the panic, focusing on steady top-15s at places like Bristol to leverage this momentum into deeper runs.

While Wallace’s camp exudes confidence, the buzz online tells a different story. A Reddit thread titled “Bubba Wallace is a sleeper final 4 pick” sparked heated discussions, with users dissecting his odds in raw detail. This fan divide sets the stage for unpacking the split sentiments echoing across NASCAR circles.

Fans weigh in on Bubba Wallace’s title odds

One fan voiced hope mixed with caution. “I really want to believe he has a chance this year. The thing is, however, Bubba Wallace has had some atrociously bad luck ever since he joined 23XI. If it isn’t being f—– over by his pit crew, it’s his randomly getting f—– over by some bullshit on the track.” This captures the frustration from Wallace’s 2021 move to 23XI, where early promise, like a runner-up at Daytona in his debut year, faded amid mechanical woes and incidents, including a 2022 suspension after clashing with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas. Pit stops have been a sore spot, costing positions in races like the 2023 Phoenix finale, but recent tweaks show progress, as seen in his clean Indy execution.

Another commenter laid out the path. “He’s gonna have to win one of the round of 8 races if he wants to make it.” Wallace’s playoff history backs this, advancing past the Round of 16 in 2023 but stalling without a win in later stages, unlike his 2022 Kansas victory that propelled him forward. The Round of 8 features tracks like Las Vegas and Martinsville, where he’s notched top-threes this year, offering real shots. Yet, with just five playoff points from Indy, a victory might be essential to offset deficits against point-heavy drivers like Chase Briscoe.

“He would most likely have to win one of the R8 races due to the deficit of playoff points. Will be super difficult to point in for any of the drivers without 20+ playoff points.” Wallace’s current tally sits low at five, far from the 20-plus hauls of leaders, a gap widened by seven DNFs this season that limited bonus accumulation. Pointing through requires averaging high finishes, which is tough in a format where one bad race, like his 2024 Watkins Glen spin, drops you out.

“Bubba’s biggest roadblock keeping him from the final 4 would be the team’s consistency. Constant pit issues get them in trouble and keep them in midfield, where they usually get caught in other people’s mess. If the team can clean stuff up, I think Bubba has a really good chance to go far in the playoffs.” This points to 23XI‘s growing pains, like the 2023 Chicago pit stall error that buried him mid-pack, leading to a wreck. But under Denike, they’ve sharpened, with Darlington’s rebound proving pivotal, and Wallace’s 270 laps led this year signaling potential if pitfalls are minimized.

Finally, one shared a personal turn: “Wasn’t really a Bubba fan till I saw him at the Glenn. He’s the first racer I’ve ever seen irl, and he waved back and said what’s up 😂. I would absolutely love the meltdown fb would have if he won it all.” This reflects Wallace’s fan engagement, like at Watkins Glen, where he finished eighth this year, building loyalty amid his advocacy role. A title would cement Bubba Wallace’s stature as one of the best drivers in the circuit. But does he have the potential to go all the way? Let us know your thoughts.