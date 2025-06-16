NASCAR Fans Left Rolling at Ryan Blaney’s Mexico Misery as Upset Stomach Brings ‘Crappy’ Consequences

If you’ve been sleeping on NASCAR lately, this weekend is your wake-up call. The Viva Mexico 250 was anything but a snooze fest. From Shane van Gisbergen putting on an international masterclass to Kyle Busch practically tossing his playoff hopes into the Mexican sunset, this was a race weekend with more twists and turns than the 2.42-mile road course itself. But underneath the highlights, there was one story that had fans rolling in laughter at the expense of Ryan Blaney.

At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the Team Penske #12 wasn’t just battling break zones or track position; he was fighting something far worse. Let’s just say the No. 12 driver had a “gut” feeling this race was going south, and he wasn’t wrong. This moment sent fans into an absolute frenzy, as Jeff Gluck gave a hilarious update on the 2023 Cup Champ’s situation.

Ryan Blaney’s Mexico journey got ‘soiled’

Drivers expected elevation and road course chaos, which they got, but they also suffered a weekend full of stomach-turning surprises. Ryan Blaney, fresh off waking up sick on race morning, was already bracing for disaster. Let’s just say he wasn’t just worried about turns on tracks; he was worried about what might happen inside his fire suit.

Pre-race, Ryan Blaney told NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck that he felt terrible and feared the worst. After the race, Gluck caught up with him on pit road, and Blaney’s cheeky response summed it all up. Gluck instantly updated the fans on this situation via X. “@Blaney said before the race he got sick this morning and might shit himself during the race. He was wearing a white firesuit, too. Anyway, I saw him on pit road just now and asked if he made it OK. He turned around and pointed to his a– and said, “Am I good?”

The man was wearing a white fire suit, racing at 200 mph, and now running on sheer willpower and Antacids. That, folks, is dedication. However, more drivers have reported being sick. Noah Gragson was no better. The front row driver took to Instagram with a warning not to drink the tap water and shared a picture of his medicine lineup. Between stomach meds and cold compresses, Gragson was fighting an internal war. Taking to IG, he wrote “-125 odds I 💩 myself today in the race. Don’t drink the tap water,” Gragson wrote.

Even NASCAR’s rising star, Carson Hocevar, shared his anxieties about using tap water in Mexico City. During a Twitch stream, the No. 77 Spire Motorsports driver revealed his internal struggle with the water restrictions. “It makes me a little nervous because… You don’t want to drink it, but you want to put in your f—–g face and s—t and like your eyes, and how are the showers fine, no I know, but like, I just much rather shower with s—t on a bottle of water; that’s safer,” he said.

Blaney may have spent the morning battling his stomach, but once the green flag dropped, he got down to business. The No. 12 Driver rolled off from 18th and quickly worked his way forward, earning nine points with a strong P2 in Stage 1 and another seven with a P4 in Stage 2. Ultimately finished 14th after a rollercoaster day, and despite chaos, he now sits seventh in the standings with eight playoff points to his name. However, what’s worth watching out for are the hilarious fan reactions that followed Gluck’s post. You all aren’t ready for this.

NASCAR fans are flush with jokes after Mexico mayhem

The NASCAR community never fails to find humor, even when drivers are on the verge of blowing more than just their engines. Ryan Blaney showed grit this weekend in Mexico, but it wasn’t just a twisty road course he had to conquer. As the driver woke up sick, lined up in a white fire suit, afraid of staining it, the fans did not miss a beat with their replies.

“@Blaney official a– checker 🤣,” one fan dubbed Jeff Gluck’s new role. Another chimed in knowingly, sending NASCAR veterans into a nostalgic moment and new fans wondering what it is: “Everyone went down there and got the Turkish Trots lol…vets know.” “Who poisoned all these drivers today? 😭,” one fan joked as if NASCAR had entered his survival challenge, which nobody signed up for.

Meanwhile, another fan put out a travel tip 48 hours too late, saying, “Rule number 1 of international travel is don’t use the tap water guys 💀.” But the biggest launch came with a brand suggestion that no one saw coming: “Next year’s race in Mexico will be sponsored by @Depend.” Adult diapers may be the way ahead for Mexico, and then Blaney won’t have to worry about dirtying up his white suit.

He might have finished 14th on the leaderboard, but considering the intestinal warfare he was up against, it felt like a victory lap. Call it grit, call it guts—but whatever you do, don’t call it a clean race weekend.