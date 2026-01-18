NASCAR Fans Rally Behind Brad Keselowski As He Outlines Ambitious Retirement Goal

Brad Keselowski has never been the type to coast toward the end. Even after everything he’s already accomplished in NASCAR, the former champion is still thinking bigger, longer, and deeper than the next checkered flag.

And when Keselowski recently opened up about what he wants his finish line to look like, the reaction was immediate. NASCAR fans didn’t just listen; they rallied behind him in a way that says this next chapter matters.

Brad Keselowski set out for a major milestone

Brad Keselowski has been racing in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2008. Until the 2025 Cup Series season finale at Phoenix, he racked up 584 races to his name in 18 seasons, averaging a little over 32 races per season. During this time, he earned 36 wins, a number that is quite a lot but not significant.

Amid this, the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner set out for a major milestone, as he wants to reach the mark of 900 races in the Cup Series. A target that would need him to compete in 316 more races.

Sharing the idea, Brad Keselowski recently posted a Racing Territory X post. In the post, he shared how drivers such as Richard Petty, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte, Dave Marcis, and others crossed the 800-race mark in the Cup Series.

Keselowski, sharing the post, stated that he had received it from “a few” people who wanted him to reach the milestone. Sharing it, the #6 driver, who broke his leg during a ski trip in December last year, stated:

“A few people have sent me this, which got me thinking. 900 starts sounds nice to me. Will take about 8 more seasons. Definitely doable. Great broken leg recovery motivation. Thanks to all who’ve sent this to me.”

Interestingly, Keselowski said he would need 8 more seasons to reach 900 races. However, based on his average of 32.4 races per year, the RFK driver will need nearly 10 full seasons to reach the 900-race mark.

This means that Keselowski, who will turn 42 on February 12 this year, will need to race 10 more years before reaching that milestone. However, 52 isn’t a shocking age in NASCAR as Morgan Shepherd, who was 72 years old, started a race in NASCAR back in 2014.

On top of that, Jimmie Johnson, who is set to start the Daytona 500 with Legacy Motor Club in February, is also 50 years old. However, there is a striking difference between racing full-time in the Cup Series and making one or two appearances per season.

That said, it is unknown whether Brad Keselowski will remain active and determined to reach 900 race starts. Fans, however, will support the veteran NASCAR driver in all conditions.

NASCAR fans to root for Brad Keselowski

As Brad Keselowski spoke about the milestone on X and shared his statement, he received ample support on the micro-blogging site and Reddit. A fan, sharing his thoughts on the same, mentioned how Mark Martin and Harry Gant, who have 882 and 474 races to their names, raced in their early 50s.

He wrote, “Oh come on, Brad. Once you get to 900, you know you’ve got to go for 1000. Full-time until age 53? Mark Martin and Harry Gant (basically) did it. And they don’t have the advantage of owning their ride.”

Another fan, who had the same excitement, wanted Keselowski to continue his journey and move with energy. He wrote, “LET’S GOOOOOO!! Get mad and praise Brad!!!”

Another fan, who supported Keselowski, asked him to continue as long as he loves the sport. Saying results don’t matter, here’s what he wrote in support of the #6 driver, “Do it as long as you continue loving it. Life isn’t just about results.”

“Cool. I hope he can be competitive,” wrote another fan on Keselowski. This fan hopes Keselowski to be competitive, something the 2012 Cup Series champion has not been in recent times.

A fan shared his doubt and suggested that Keselowski might not reach 900 Cup starts. He mentioned how no drivers raced full-time till their 50s, except Mark Martin. This makes Keselowski’s objective increasingly difficult.

Justifying his statement, here’s what the fan wrote on Reddit, “Assuming no missed races, it would take him nearly 9 full-time seasons to get to 900 starts, and he’s going to be in his 50’s when that happens. Not that it’s impossible, but no one has raced full-time after turning 50 since Mark Martin in 2009/2010. I’m doubtful Brad will have 900.”

Another fan asked Brad Keselowski to continue, but asked him not to become like a former driver, Darrell Waltrip, who raced in the Cup Series for 29 years and had 809 Cup races to his name.

He wrote, “I’m rooting for you, Brad! Just don’t become the next Darrell Waltrip and have to use Championship provisions as a crutch, haha (metaphorically speaking, of course, since Provisions aren’t a thing anymore).”

A fan mentioned that Keselowski racing in his 50s will be a sight to see, as drivers no longer compete at the Cup Series level full-time. The most senior driver in the Cup Series now is Denny Hamlin, who is 45 years old.

Here’s what he wrote on this, “It’d be cool to see him race into his 50’s at the Cup level. That’s something you don’t see at all anymore.

All in all, it will be interesting to see if Brad Keselowski can continue racing for a decade at least and reach the magical number of 900 Cup Series starts.