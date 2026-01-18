NASCAR Fans Rally Behind Female Driver as Trolls Dissect Her Daytona Return

In a sport predominantly comprising men, competing as a woman can be daunting. However, some icons readily accept it as part of their daily grind. One of them is undoubtedly Natalie Decker, a 24-year-old NASCAR phenomenon. Over the past year, Decker has juggled maternal and racing responsibilities like a pro. Now, as she prepares to showcase her versatility again, there is a buzz in the fanbase. Some of it is overtly negative – but Decker’s true fans staved off the noise.

A shining return to Daytona

“NEWS: @NatalieRacing announces on Instagram that she’ll be competing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season-opener at @DAYTONA in an entry sponsored by T.N. Dickinson’s. Team TBA,” journalist Joseph Srigley wrote on X recently.

Natalie Decker released an Instagram post with her husband, Derek Lemke, and her son, Levi, to roll out the good news. This comes after the 24-year-old made a single NASCAR Xfinity start in 2025, also at Daytona International Speedway. She started from P38 at the Wawa 250 race in August. Decker wheeled the No. 92 DGM Racing to a solid P22 finish, flying Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet’s banner.

In the recent announcement, Natalie Decker read out her sponsor’s endearing message. “I am not sure what you’re doing for valentine’s day but TMS Dickinson’s would love to watch you race at Daytona in a car we have designed just for you. Will you be our valentine?”

And the response to that sweet note was: “POV: Your valentine accepts! We’re SO excited to sponsor @nataliedecker at this year’s @nascar O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at @daytona. Tune in on Saturday, Feb. 14 to catch Natalie lap the competition in her custom designed T.N. Dickinson’s car!”

What is even more jaw-dropping about her racing ambitions is Natalie Decker’s added responsibility. She gave birth to her first child on February 5th, 2025. And yet Decker immediately set about planning her NASCAR plans, with an undeterred level of courage.

A select group of women in NASCAR have raced after entering motherhood. They include big names like Sara Christian, Jessica Friesen, Tina Gordon, Ethel Mobley, Alli Owens, and Kelly Sutton. Shawna Robinson is another, who had two children in the late 1990s before competing in 21 races across NASCAR’s three national divisions between 2001 and 2005.

This excellence can draw a loyal fanbase, which Natalie Decker definitely has.

NASCAR fans shut down the naysayers

For any driver in NASCAR who does not boast at least a handful of wins or top fives, a stream of hate is nothing out of the ordinary. Natalie Decker, who has not been able to win any NASCAR race, was also not exempt. “Someone has to finish last!” Decker’s string of misfortunes has also been long, encountering DNFs often. So another person quipped, “So scheduled caution at lap 20.”

However, these trolls did not receive any peace. Natalie Decker’s fans made sure of that, as they rallied behind her fresh Daytona plans. “Half the people on here acting like if they didn’t have her money that they wouldn’t do the same thing and have fun,” somebody wrote.

In response to a troll’s claim that Decker has a big fat purse for this Daytona start, a fan had the apt answer. NASCAR is an expensive sport for all drivers, regardless of their talents or standings. “So like every driver in trucks and oreilly and half of cup,” the fan responded.

Other people showcased her true talents, especially at Daytona. Back in 2020, Natalie Decker finished fifth at a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Daytona – a first for a woman driver in the sport. What’s more, the excellence has persisted into 2025. “I mean she’s not terrible at Daytona. She’s got a decent track record at the plate tracks. Last summer she was running like 15th before having to make an unscheduled stop at the end of the race,” the fan wrote.

Clearly, Natalie Decker’s fans won the division in the comments. As the icon prepares for her Daytona return, let’s wait and see what she has in store.